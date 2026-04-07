Ethereum is moving through an ascending triangle structure, where the top part of the triangle indicates the $4,900 price target.

Market expert Ali Charts believes that the formation is still being held up significantly by the $1,800 key support.

Investors are still monitoring the progress of Ethereum ahead of its consolidation phase.

What Ali is saying

Ethereum has a price trend that is described by a technical pattern outlined by a market analyst. The chief concern is on a significant support level, together with a predicted price that relates to the technical configuration.

According to Ali Charts on X, “if the current Ethereum price action is an ascending triangle, then the $1,800 level is the ‘line in the sand.'”

The commentator considers $1,800 to be the baseline of the triangle. That’s the place where it has a critical role as a support level.

The pattern is a framework of an ascending triangle, consisting of a slanting support and a horizontal line which represents resistance.

Furthermore, Ali Charts similarly stated that if the support is retained, it might result in a surge in the price toward the $4,900 x-axis.

The perception is still ascribed to the analyst and has not been validated independently.

Get up to speed

An ascending triangle symbolizes a chart expressing the everyday battle of the buyers with the sellers, as observed by analysts. It forms when price creates higher lows while testing the same resistance level again and again.

The pattern shows a clear rising support that is usually associated with a persistent buying action.

The flat top represents a region where the sellers have been frequently involved.

Referring to Ethereum, the $4,900 price area has proven to be a resistance level once again that has frequently rejected the price above.

There is also a history of the price rising from the lower trendline several times, one of which was the increase in the price toward $4,900 before another rejection.

Market participants monitor the setup carefully, but the results depend on the response of the price to these levels.

The levels that the analyst has pinpointed are the ones that are currently part of the structure being observed. The main concern is how Ethereum traverses through these points according to the pattern stated.

$1,800 is a support level which is marked as the level holding the structure.

The setting must be shown for it to be referred to the point that is intact.

Additionally, the analysis points to a resistance area that is close to $4,900 which has had price rejections previously.

These two levels represent the limits that are being used to trace the pattern.

The reading entirely relies on the pricing response to these specific levels.

What you should know

Ethereum is showing mixed signals, with strong inflows on one side and weak technical readings on the other. The latest data is shaping how analysts view the asset in the short term.

According to Sosovalue, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $120.24 million on April 6, 2026, the highest in nearly three weeks.

Bitget’s ETH/USDT 1-week technical rating shows a “Strong Sell” signal.

The breakdown includes 16 Sell, 2 Buy, and 7 Neutral indicators from aggregated tools.

Ethereum is trading near $2,100 at the time of these readings.

The data reflects both institutional demand and pressure from technical indicators.