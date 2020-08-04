Business
NIPOST’s new charges could have ruined the e-commerce/logistics industry
The backlash NIPOST got from SME proved enough to get the attention of the FG.
The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) introduced new charges that would cause an increase in the costs of licensing for logistics and courier service providers which resulted in major outrage all over the internet and rightly so.
According to the Vanguard, International courier services like DHL and UPS were expected to pay N20M for a new license and N8M annually while national service providers were to pay N10M for the license to operate and N4M for annual renewal. As for the logistics companies operating within regions, they were to pay N5M for license and N2M annually while firms operating within states got N2M for licence and N800,000 for renewal. Courier firms within municipalities were to pay N1M license fee and N400,000 annually and for SMEs, the license was set at N250,000 while the annual renewal is N100,000.
READ MORE: CBN holds N43 billion stamp duty charges from banks – FG
Reportedly, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Franklin Alao, said in a statement that the new regulations were not planned to frustrate ease of doing business rather they aimed to promote growth of MSMEs. He said, “It is part of the strategies to ensure effective service delivery as consumers would know the capacities of the operators they are dealing with… Kindly note that consumers of the courier service would be better off as this will drive charlatans out of the industry. Genuine and serious operators would come back to celebrate this move.”
Fortunately, all through last week, the backlash NIPOST got especially online from SME proved enough to get the attention of the Federal Government because as the Premium Times reported, on Saturday, Isa Pantami, the minister of communication and digital economy rejected the proposed increment on the fees for courier services companies by the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST).
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s tier-1 banks earn N18.4 billion from account maintenance charges in Q1 2020
Pantami said in a tweet, “Our attention has been drawn to an increase of license fee, which was not part of the regulation I earlier approved for you… Your Chair and PMG were yesterday contacted to put the implementation on hold and send a report to our ministry by Monday. Best Wishes”. Pantami also said “I know the economic challenges of NIPOST. However, looking at the economic hardships of our citizens, we need to suspend any move.”
This could have been really bad
The increase in charges would affect three main industries in the economy: e-Commerce, SMEs and ride-hailing.
- On Tech Round Up, we discuss time and again how the e-Commerce growth in Nigeria is directly propositional to logistics. As a statement of fact, an e-commerce firm’s level of functionality is heavily based on the strength of their logistics abilities. In essence, e-commerce will not work without the backing of an effective logistics structure.
With Covid-19 came a boom in the Nigerian e-commerce space. Last week, we discussed the increasing interests in M&A deals as MumsVillage and Baby Bliss merged to form the Bliss Group. Also, many consumers had since the lockdown, become dependent on online shopping- this without a doubt will affect these groups of individuals if the government should let this charge increase happen. It will without a doubt increase the prices of goods online and eventually, the boom in online shopping culture may drop drastically.
READ MORE: Gokada pivots into food delivery service
- Small businesses are the backbone of our nation and the same can be said for most economies around the globe, this kind of outrageous increase on charges will only further discourage these already struggling businesses from operating. This increase in fees, if the minister had not interfered would have only made the entire situation of our economy worse. Allegedly, NIPOST had already started seizing delivery motorcycles and demanding fees up to N250,000 from some businesses. This is a lot of money right now especially with most of these small businesses and companies moving their operations online and using logistics to delve into untapped audiences.
- The Ride-Hailing Businesses too since the beginning of 2020 has had to readjust, restructure and reevaluate a lot of their offerings. For those firms who have delved into the logistics space full time, these charges may have completely ruined their already slim chance of surviving.
Download the Nairametrics News App
It is a struggle out in these streets. Nigerians and the Nigerian economy has suffered severely in these last few months due to the pandemic- businesses, companies, industries and individuals have been left to bear some great losses and it seems the not so great news keeps on coming.
Another reason why this agenda to increase fees appeared fishy was because they seemingly announced this right after the NIPOST had purchased a fleet of delivery motorcycle- so was it their intent to intimidate or maybe strong-arm the competition and monopolize the sector? Maybe we will never know but it definitely did not sit well with many Nigerians, hence the outrage on the internet.
READ MORE: NIPOST ignores Minister’s e-payment order, collects cash on stamps, other services
Even if these charges do get implemented, the NIPOST needs to allow enough time for the economy to stabilize rather than implementing an outright increase that could result in the shutdown of operations of those involved in logistics. There are smarter more mutually productive ways to coexist. These governmental bodies need to figure these out and implement them, it is important for governments and industries to work together to manage the changes that will improve our economy.
Business
Deal: Airtel and Telkom discontinue merger plans
The disclosure was made in a notification that was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Telecoms giant Airtel Africa Plc and Telkom Kenya Ltd have decided to discontinue the completion of their merger plans due to the lengthy process of the transaction which has been on since February 2019.
The two telecom firms resolved not to complete the business combination despite their respective efforts to reach a successful closure and having it drag on for a while.
The disclosure was made in a notification that was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by Airtel Africa and signed by its Group Company Secretary, Simon O’Hara, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
A subsidiary of Airtel Africa Plc, Airtel Networks Kenya Limited and Telkom Kenya Limited, in collaboration with other parties, had entered into an agreement on February 2019 to combine their businesses in Kenya, so as to create an integrated telecommunications platform with mobile, enterprise and wholesale divisions.
Airtel Africa Plc in its statement said, ‘’Airtel Networks Kenya Limited (Airtel Kenya), an Airtel Africa Plc subsidiary, and Telkom Kenya Limited (Telkom) amongst other parties, had entered into an agreement dated 8th February, 2019 to combine their businesses in Kenya, so as to create an integrated telecommunications platform with mobile, enterprise, and wholesale divisions.’’
‘’The completion of the business combination was subject to the satisfaction of various conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals.
“Despite Airtel Africa Plc and Telkom respective endeavours to reach a successful closure, the transaction has gone through a very lengthy process which has led the parties to reconsider their stance. Accordingly, Airtel Africa Plc and Telkom have decided to no longer pursue completion of the Transaction.’’
In his own reaction, the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa Plc, Raghunath Mandava, said that Kenya was a large and growing market and stressed on the commitment of Airtel Africa to build a growing profitable business.
He disclosed that the telecoms giant currently serves over 14 million Kenyan customers, a number that is growing every month. He pointed out that the revenue numbers were up double-digit in constant currency in Kenya in the last quarter.
The Airtel boss reiterated the strategy of the firm is to focus on winning more customers, invest in a best in class voice and data network and progressively expand their mobile money business, will continue to build on these results in order to deliver against the opportunities the Kenyan market has to offer.
Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services with a presence in 14 countries in Africa primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.
Business
Lagos cancels 2018 land use charge
The government reverted to pre-2018 land use charges.
The Lagos State Government has revoked the 2018 land use charge.
This was disclosed by the Lagos Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, on Wednesday. According to him, the government reverted to pre-2018 land use charges.
READ MORE: Would you have invested in buying a plot of land in Abuja FCT in 1980?
He said, “The penalties for land use charges for 2017, 2018, and 2019 have also been waived, which translates to a loss of revenue amounting to N5.6billion.
“In 2018, there was an increase in the Land Use Charge rate as well as the method of valuation of properties, this shock had a sporadic increase in Land Use Charge payable by property owners. In view of the aforementioned, the current administration decided to review the Land Use Charge law by reversing the rate of Land Use Charge to pre-2018 while upholding the 2018 method of valuation.
“The reform also considered multiple Land Use Charge payment channels and efficient customer service management by setting up a call centre in other to ensure prompt issue resolution.”
Business
Shoprite lays off 115 workers, shuts down second branch in 5 months
The company has been reviewing its long-term options in Africa after currency devaluations.
Barely three days after announcing a planned divestment from of its Nigerian operation, Shoprite Holdings has informed workers’ union in Kenya that it will be laying off 115 staff effective August 31, 2020.
The job cuts follow the closure of City Mall branch in Nyali, Mombasa, the second branch to be closed in Kenya within a period of five months. Shoprite has cited reduced patronage for its decision to close down the outlets.
READ MORE: CBN retains Loan to Deposit Ratio at 65%
According to a report, Shoprite sent a notice to the Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers (KUCFW). Part of the notice said:
“Endeavour to continue trading at the Nyali branch is no longer viable. Financial and other data will be provided and discussed at a proposed meeting. It is contemplated that the intended date of termination on account of redundancy will be August 31, 2020. There are currently 115 persons employed at the branch of which 92 are members of KUCFW.”
More details: Earlier in April, Shoprite had also closed Karen Branch, Nairobi, laying off no less than 104 workers in the process. These closures will most likely constrain Shoprite’s expansion efforts across the East African country.
Nairametrics understands that Shoprite opened operations in Kenya back in 2018, with hopes of taking advantage of the country’s disorganised retail sector. Unfortunately for Shoprite, it has recently had to combat increased competition from cash-rich retailers such as Naivas and Carrefour.
READ ALSO: Eid-El-Kabir: Nigerians witness many cases of PoS payment failure due to network disruptions
Note that other smaller competitors in the country have also had to close branches due to lack of profitability.
Meanwhile, Shoprite recently had to deal with a lawsuit from the billionaire Muguku family, which owns Waterfront Mall. The Muguku family was seeking Sh520 million in lost rent after the retail chain cut short its tenancy at the mall.
The Backstory: The retail giant announced on Monday that it will divest from its business operations in countries outside South Africa, due to low profitability. An internal memo sent to its staff in Nigeria on July 31, 2020, disclosed that the new owners of the Nigerian subsidiary will work with the management to drive the expansion plans in Nigeria.
READ MORE: Tax debt payments extended to August 31- FIRS
The company has been reviewing its long-term options in Africa after currency devaluations, supply issues, and low consumer spending in Angola, Nigeria, and Zambia began to weigh on earnings.
There are speculations and fears that this new move in Nigeria could result in job cuts, especially if the new owners decide to make adjustments to the business model.