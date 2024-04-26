President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Mr. Jim Ovia, CFR, a banker and entrepreneur, as the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) in a move aimed at bolstering access to higher education and skill development for Nigerian students and youths.

Mr. Ovia, the founder of one of Nigeria’s leading banks, brings a wealth of experience and a track record of commitment to youth empowerment to his new role, with efforts in nurturing young talent and fostering entrepreneurship.

What you should know

An alumnus of Harvard Business School and holder of a master’s in business administration from the University of Louisiana, Mr. Ovia’s credentials highlight his readiness to steer NELFUND towards its objectives effectively.

The National Student Loan Programme, a flagship initiative under NELFUND, aims to ensure sustainable access to higher education and skill development for Nigerian students.

President Tinubu expressed confidence in Mr. Ovia’s ability to lead NELFUND towards achieving its mission.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that no Nigerian student faces barriers to pursuing higher education due to financial constraints and emphasised the role of education in fostering a knowledge-based economy and nurturing productive members of society.