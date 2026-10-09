AU: Meet South African researcher Sifiso Falala named AfCRA interim CEO

An accomplished South African researcher, Dr Sifiso Falala, has been named interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA).

An accomplished South African researcher, Dr Sifiso Falala, has been named interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA).

The African Union (AU) announced his appointment at the official launch of AfCRA in Mauritius on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

Falala’s appointment takes immediate effect, with the task of leading an independent, African-led rating agency built on rigorous and transparent methodologies to address gaps in how African risk is understood and priced.

At the launch, Falala presented the official AfCRA website, afcra.mu, and encouraged users to explore its ratings data and insights.

Falala outlines AfCRA’s African-led vision

Falala’s appointment follows his work in research, credit ratings and industry leadership across Africa.

Speaking at the launch broadcast live, he highlighted the need for an unconventional approach to addressing Africa’s economic challenges and presented the agency’s website as a platform for accessing its ratings information.

“For Africa to improve, it needs an unusual solution and AfCRA is an unusual solution.”

“We are building an entity with an African origin and our website has already covered the entire globe,” he said.

His appointment comes with the responsibility of leading a credible, independent and African-led rating agency.

According to the AU, the initiative is intended to address gaps in how African risk is understood and priced.

Falala’s academic and professional background

Before taking up the interim CEO role, he served as co-founder and CEO of Plus 94 Research, founder and CEO of Sovereign Africa Ratings, and president of the African Credit Rating Association.

Falala holds a PhD in Management of Technology and Innovation from the Da Vinci Institute in South Africa. He also holds a Master of Science in Population Studies from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and a Bachelor of Business Studies with Honours from the same institution.

Beyond his research work, he is an entrepreneur, author and institutional leader with experience in research, quantitative analysis, market intelligence and the development of African-focused analytical enterprises.

His work, according to afCRA is grounded in methodological rigour, statistical integrity and the translation of complex evidence into credible, decision-useful insights.

He has also held senior industry leadership positions across the African research sector.

According to AfCRA, Falala brings substantial experience in organisational leadership, governance, analytical strategy and the advancement of Africa-centred approaches to economic and credit assessment.

AfCRA’s shares prospectus and governance

The agency’s preliminary prospectus checked by Nairametrics outlines its proposed shareholding structure and capital-raising plans.

Of the 3,000 proposed shares, Plus 94 Research, co-founded by Falala, holds 1,000 shares as a founding shareholder, representing 33.33%.

The remaining 2,000 shares, representing 66.67%, are open to new investors, with the agency targeting $15 million in new capital.

A regulated South African operating platform is expected to form part of the wider group once the proposed acquisition is completed.

The prospectus states that government share ownership is excluded under AfCRA’s private-sector AU model.

It also maintains that rating conclusions cannot be subordinated to political or commercial objectives or bought by shareholders.

Why the AU launched AfCRA

On October 7, 2026, the AU officially unveiled AfCRA, an initiative approved by the union in 2017 to help tell “Africa’s own economic story.”

The agency is designed to provide an alternative African perspective to the assessments of major international rating agencies, including Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Ratings and S&P Global Ratings.

The initiative emerged from growing concerns among African governments including and policymakers about how sovereign credit risks across the continent are assessed and priced by international agencies.

Several countries, including Ghana and Zambia, have argued that repeated credit downgrades contributed to higher borrowing costs and worsened debt challenges.

More recently, the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) criticised Fitch Ratings over its downgrade of Afreximbank, alleging that the assessment reflected a misunderstanding of African financial institutions.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, cautioned that the newly launched agency would not significantly reduce borrowing costs for African countries in the near term.

He argued that deeper reforms to the global financial system are needed to address the continent’s cost-of-capital challenges.