ikeja electric
Esetech
CCI traders
Ecobank
Patricia
IZIKJON
Fidelity ads
first bank
Stallion ads
financial calculator
deals book
Commodities

Oil prices hold gains amid political chaos in the US Capitol

Oil traders are staying long amid reports showing supporters of President Trump storming the U.S. Capitol.

Published

6 hours ago

on

Crude Oil worker, OPEC, oil prices, Bulls hit back to support US crude oil amid panic sell- offs in global equity markets, Nigeria’s local oil players smashed by low crude oil prices

Oil prices held all their gains at the start of Thursday’s trading session. Oil traders are staying long amid reports showing supporters of President Trump storming the US Capitol.

What you should know

At the time of drafting this report, Brent crude was up 0.70% to trade at $54.68 a barrel after gaining 1.3% on Wednesday and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was also up by 0.79% to trade at $51.03 a barrel.

READ: Oil prices up, on rising investor risk appetite

  • The U.S based oil contract rose 1.4% on Wednesday.
  • Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol yesterday, sending it into a shutdown, as Vice President Mike Pence refused a demand from President Trump to cancel his election loss to Joe Biden, before police kept the situation under control.

READ: My COVID- 19 illness, a blessing from God – Trump

What they are saying

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing fundamentals keeping oil prices above $50 per barrel.

  • “Oil is still holding up well supported by the anticipated Blue Wave stimulus effects and the surprising announcement by Saudi Arabia of a voluntary one-million-barrel production cut for February and March, even though the not-too-rosy DOE builds in both gasoline and distillates more than negated the draw in oil. Gasoline and jet fuel remain the main drag on the demand recovery. US crude inventories fell by a whopping 8.0mb w/w. Strong crude exports of 3.6mbd resulted in low net imports overall, well actually shocking enough oil exports from Saudi Arabia plunged to zero for the first time.”

READ: Seplat Petroleum seals Crude Purchase Agreement with Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited

Bottom line

Oil traders might be a little fretful about chasing the move above WTI at $51, with COVID-19 cases re-emerging in some provinces of China and the possible ramp-up of US oil prices.

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment trading. Follow Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected] He is a Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society.

Commodities

Gold prices drop on U.S. Senate run-off elections

Gold futures dropped about 0.33% to trade at $1,947.

Published

1 day ago

on

January 6, 2021

By

Nigeria Mining Sector shows growth prospect despite low bank credit provision, Gold hits eight-year high as global recession sentiments strengthened, Gold hits three weeks high, Investors rush to gold, Gold Future Drops to $1727.80 as Tensions Escalate between America and China, Precious metals slump, investors focus on Central Bank’s intervention, FG inaugurates gold refinery project in a landmark event

Gold prices drifted lower at mid week’s trading session.

Traders are going short partly on awaited results of the U.S. Senate runoff election and gauging the prospects of further quantitative easing programs.

What you should know: At the time of writing this report, gold futures dropped about 0.33% to trade at $1,947.

Votes are presently being counted in the Georgia election, where two U.S Senate seats are up for grabs.

READ: Gold prices up amid poor U.S Jobs data report

What this means: Traders are focusing on the outcome of such election results on the bias that it will determine which party will have control of the upper chamber in the U.S congress, and the ease with which President-elect Joe Biden can move his legislative agenda through.

READ: Gold prices rally high, gains 3% on U.S dollar drop

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the political macros weighing on gold prices:

 “Gold is in a holding pattern ahead of Georgia runoff results.

READ: Oil prices fall, Oil traders edgy on rising COVID-19 cases

“Gold continues to trade on the front foot after a roaring start to 2021 for TIPS, which outperformed about everything on Monday and reached new highs.

“It feels like there was a wave of last-ditch efforts effort to have the ‘blue wave’ trade on ahead of a Topsy Turvy Tuesday Senate election runoff in Georgia.”

READ: Afreximbank invests over $500m in the maritime industry in 3 years 

What to expect: gold traders are anticipating a pause in action today until the election results are released as any disappointment (i.e., no blue wave) there could cause some pullback. However, with a long end of the curve firmly supported by the reflation narrative, gold could remain well supported on dips.

Commodities

Oil prices plunge over OPEC+ drama

Oil prices drifted lower amid reports revealing OPEC+ members are disconnected as regards to February crude oil output quota.

Published

2 days ago

on

January 5, 2021

By

global oil market, Bonny Light and Brent crude oil, Arthur Eze, Nigeria cuts crude oil production to 1.77mbpd, Nigeria wants international oil companies to pay up now , OPEC+ deal gets a boost as Russia and Saudi Arabia consider further output cut, 4 key reasons why Brent crude might slip back to $35 per barrel, How substantial is compliance for the Oil market?

Oil prices drifted lower at the second trading session of the year amid reports revealing OPEC+ members are disconnected as regards to February crude oil output quota.

What you must know: At the time of writing this report, Brent oil futures lost about 0.70% to trade at $50.70 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate, futures were down more than 0.50% to trade at $47.55 a barrel, thereby giving up earlier gains sighted in Tuesday’s early trades.

READ: Oil prices fall, Oil traders edgy on rising COVID-19 cases

Both major benchmarks lost more than 1% during the last trading session on the account that the oil cartel group was forced to extended Monday’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, as its members failed to agree to reach a compromise on February’s oil output levels.

READ: Vaccine, Backwardation and OPEC+: Hope for oil?

Also, oil traders had their minds distorted as fuel demand worries also continue to remain on major headlines on the bias that a number of global COVID-19 cases continue to rise and more nations introduce restrictive measures.

READ: Bitcoin, Cardano, Polkadot, Ethereum suffer heavy losses over proposed regulations

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics gave an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals pushing oil prices lower and highlighted the mutant COVID-19 strain causing havoc in leading economies;

  • “The oil market toppled head over heels with broader markets as the sum of all fear for oil market concerns centers around lockdown consternations. All the while, OPEC was doing their best to hold prices in check emphasizing the need for continued cooperation and vigilance in the face of the uncertain outlook.
  • “The most worrying aspect for oil market concerns is the case of a brave new year giving way to the same old fear as the re-imposition of worldwide lockdown to defend against the coronavirus’s mutant strain will pose the greatest near-term risk on the path back to oil demand normalcy.”

READ: NNPC: Gross revenues surge by 37.3% to N222.3 billion in November

What to expect: Far more important for crude oil traders will be news flow relating to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, stimulus measures being considered by various governments, and how quickly the world can get back on the path to normal oil demand levels via the vaccine rollouts.

Commodities

Gold on a grand slam win, gains $40 per ounce

Gold futures were trading at $1,937 an ounce printing a gain of $42 per ounce.

Published

3 days ago

on

January 4, 2021

By

Gold on a grand slam win, gains $40 per ounce

The yellow metal pushed above $1,930 an ounce to hit the highest level seen in months, aided by a weaker greenback after posting its best annual gain in ten years.

The precious metal recent surge has been triggered by continual declines in U.S. real Treasury yields, which boosted the precious metal attractiveness.

READ: Gold prices settle high, U.S dollar near a six-year low

At the time of writing this report, gold futures were trading at $1,937 an ounce printing a gain of $42 per ounce.

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on markets sentiments triggering the precious metal prices to swing up;

“With the polls shading to a Democratic sweep such a result guarantees larger stimulus checks will be mailed out forthwith, and massive U.S. infrastructure spending packages get fast-tracked through Congress in Q1. All of which is sending risk sentiment through the roof.

READ: Gold drops to $1,700 territory for the first time since June

“But a bigger US stimulus boost cannot be good for the U.S. dollar which is already brittle and snapping under the colossal weight of the massive U.S. budget and trade deficits.”

What to expect: Still, the increased US debt load will be music to gold investors’ ears, and the Democratic sweep could offer the ultimate spark to put gold above $2000/0z.

READ: Gold prices up amid poor U.S Jobs data report

