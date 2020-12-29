Commodities
Oil prices up, on rising investor risk appetite
Brent crude futures gained 0.5%, to $51.09 a barrel, and U.S. WTI crude futures also rallied by 0.5%, to $47.85 a barrel.
Crude oil prices rallied higher at Tuesday’s trading session in London.
The price gains are coming on reports that the world’s largest economy citizens would get more pandemic aid payments coupled with news that a final Brexit deal is set to stabilize trade between Europe and the UK.
What you should know
- Oil prices are rising along with leading Asian shares as Japanese stocks hit a 30-year high, on rising investor risk appetite on the bias that the U.S. House of Representatives voted to raise pandemic relief payments to $2,000 from $600.
- The United States Senate still needs to vote on the measure.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave detailed insights on the parabolics keeping oil bulls in the prevailing price action of crude oil market amid an era of record quantitative programs by the world’s largest economy.
Oil markets feel very rangy into the New Year but should find support today from broader risk markets as stocks are soaring on the prospects of larger stimulus checks.
- “However, for oil markets, gains could be limited due to the new COVID-19 variant and OPEC meeting overhangs. After stalling out at Brent $52 as the stimulus relief rally gave way to the new variant virus reality which might pose significantly more downside risk due to mobility restrictions than current demand tailwinds for oil which sees January demand is currently on shaky footings.
- “Oil prices then fell after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak hinted that should oil demand recover next year faster than currently expected, member states could adjust the terms of the current OPEC + production agreement.
- “After watering down the original January production plan to 500,000 bpd from 2 million bpd, the surging oil prices suggest smaller states would be eager to bring more barrels back to the market.”
What to expect
The major question many oil traders are pondering on is how quickly and by in what capacity will OPEC+ turn on the taps?
- But one certain thing is that OPEC+ needs to ensure its production capacity meets demand rather than leave it for US shale, suggesting all production decisions will be guided by price.
Commodities
Oil traders go wary on energy demand, mutant strains of COVID-19
Brent crude was down by 0.39% to trade at $51.17 a barrel and West Texas futures dropped lower by 0.23% to $48.12 a barrel.
Crude oil prices drifted lower at the first trading session of the week.
The plunge in oil prices is partly attributed to the increased concerns seen by a significant number of oil traders on the world’s energy demand, thus it dampened the latest macro revealing that U.S. President Donald Trump signed off on the latest COVID-19 stimulus deal.
That said, crude oil prices posted their first weekly loss since October as the B.1.1.7 strain of COVID-19, alongside the discovery of another mutant strain of the virus believed to originate from South Africa, which raised more fears of more countries imposing lockdowns.
- The United Kingdom has already imposed tighter lockdown measures throughout most of the country in order to limit the spread of the virus, while the second largest economy, China, suspended passenger flights to the United Kingdom.
- However, macros revealing that President Trump has reportedly signed the $2.3 trillion COVID-19 pandemic aid and spending package, thus averting a partial U.S government shutdown, calmed some nerves in the energy market.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on macros coming from COVID-19 fronts calming the nerves of oil traders from selling below the $50 price level.
“The oil market rallied along with broader markets supported by a flat-out bullish EIA inventory report.
“And thanks to medical experts warning against overreaction to the new virus strain, there is a greater understanding it will not trigger a new wave of severe lockdown blockades around the world as France showed the way by quickly re-opening trade and transport links with the UK, which provided a major sigh of relief to oil markets for a lockdown perspective.”
Commodities
Gold prices post first weekly loss in a month
Gold prices are dropping amid the complexity seen in the U.S. COVID-19 stimulus package deal.
The precious metal finished up at the last trading session but still ended with a weekly loss.
Gold prices are dropping amid the complexity seen in the U.S. COVID-19 stimulus package, coupled with the U.S dollar’s surprising gains in recent days preventing the gold bugs from extending a three-week rally.
What you must know
The precious metal had a shorter trading week as the holiday-shortened week ahead of Friday’s Christmas, printed a weekly loss of 0.3%, after gaining some $100 or 6% over three prior weeks.
- Also, the bullion tracker, better referred to as the price for spot gold, which proprietary trading firms and hedge funds use in tracking the direction for gold futures, hovered at was down 0.1% on the week.
- The yellow metal was in disarray relatively in the past week as the greenback rebounded strongly from 2-½ year lows after the British pound crumbled on fresh Brexit woes.
What you should know
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on macros weighing hard on the precious metal prices
- “Markets had a bit of wobble on that, but my correlation matrix did not send off any SPX alarm bells just yet. However, oil is raising a few red flags. Still, with risk aversion running high, Trump’s negative stimulus footprint certainly didn’t help matters. But no one will walk away from a stimulus deal, it is all about what contours get changed. And frankly, I do not think Main Street will mind getting a $2000 surprise stocking stuffer, neither will the markets.”
Commodities
Oil prices gain, energy demand in America ticks up
Brent oil futures were up by 0.83% to $51.62, increasing the odds of staying above $50/barrel before Christmas.
Oil prices ticked up at Thursday’s trading session, extending gains after a plunge in U.S. crude oil inventories boosted fuel demand amid hopes of a possible Brexit deal.
What you should know: At the time of writing this report, Brent oil futures were up by 0.83% to $51.62, increasing the odds of staying above $50/barrel before Christmas. Also, the West Texas Intermediate futures gained 0.73% to trade at $48.47.
Both oil major contracts gained more than 2% yesterday.
Recent data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed a plunge of 562,000 barrels in U.S. crude oil supply for the week to Dec. 18. Although the plunge in U.S crude oil inventories was much smaller than the 3.186-million-barrel plunge many leading energy experts had earlier envisaged as well as the previous week’s draw of 3.135 million barrels.
The Energy Information Administration data follows the American Petroleum Institute’s report of a 2.7-million-barrel gain in U.S. crude oil supply the day before.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the latest macro coming from COVID-19 fronts calming the nerves of oil traders
“The oil market rallied along with broader markets supported by a flat-out bullish EIA inventory report.
“And thanks to medical experts warning against overreaction to the new virus strain, there is a greater understanding it will not trigger a new wave of severe lockdown blockades around the world as France showed the way by quickly re-opening trade and transport links with the UK, which provided a major sigh of relief to oil markets for a lockdown perspective,” Innes stated.
Also, macros coming from the United Kingdom and EU bloc revealed they were nearing a deal in sealing a Brexit agreement, moving away from the chaotic finale anticipated on January 1.