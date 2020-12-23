Energy
ExxonMobil issues force majeure on Qua Iboe Terminal
Following the fire accident that led to the death of a worker, ExxonMobil has declared a force majeure on Qua Iboe terminal.
ExxonMobil has announced a force majeure on Nigeria’s Qua Iboe crude oil production, due to a fire incident that reportedly killed a worker and injured others.
This was disclosed in a statement by a spokesman of the company, reported by Reuters.
Exxon did not reveal how much was lost to the fire incident at the Qua Iboe Terminal, and also did not indicate when exactly production will resume. However, the oil firm said that it never anticipated an impact on its operations at Qua Iboe.
An insider revealed to Reuters that the company expects operations to resume at the terminal in January 2021.
What they are saying
The company disclosed last week that,
- “On Dec. 13, Mobil Producing Nigeria experienced a fire at the process area of the Qua Iboe Terminal. Two employees were injured, one has passed in the course of receiving medical treatment… We are saddened by this unfortunate incident, and are providing support to the family.”
What you should know
- The Qua Iboe crude oil is produced from numerous offshore fields in the Bight of Biafra. The crude from fields 20 to 40 miles offshore from Nigeria’s South Eastern region, are brought to shore via a sea bed pipeline system to the Qua Iboe terminal.
- The Qua Iboe Terminal is located on the eastern side of the Qua Iboe river estuary and contains nine crude oil storage tanks with a total capacity of 4.5 million bbls.
Energy
Buhari says Nigeria closer to self sufficiency in gas, commissions largest onshore LPG plant
President Buhari has disclosed that the country will soon achieve its dream of fully utilizing its abundant gas potential.
President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that Nigeria is a step closer to achieving the country’s dream of fully utilizing its abundant gas potential.
This disclosure was made by the president on Tuesday at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, during the commissioning of an Integrated Gas Handling Facility built and operated by Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, an upstream subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), in Oredo, Edo State.
The gas project, which is the largest onshore LPG plant in Nigeria, has the potential of supplying about 20% of Nigeria’s LPG demand.
The president pointed out that the Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility and its associated NGLs depot would be delivering 240,000 metric tons of commercial-grade Liquefied Petroleum Gas and Propane. This is also as the facility would deliver about 205 million standard cubic feet per day of lean gas to the domestic market.
What the president is saying
He said, “In addition to its import substitution benefits that brings us a step closer to self-sufficiency in LPG production and also supporting the growth of small and medium enterprises in the host communities, this project will create hundreds of direct and indirect employment opportunities for our teeming youths (both skilled and unskilled).
“Apart from being the largest onshore LPG plant in Nigeria with the potential of supplying about 20 per cent of Nigeria’s LPG demand, the Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility was carefully situated at a corridor proximate to more than 80 per cent of Nigeria’s LPG demand source,” he added.
President Buhari reiterated that the gas project was a follow-up to the administration’s commitment towards making 2020 Nigeria’s Year of the Gas.
Going further, Buhari said, “At the turn of the year 2020, this administration made solemn declarations to the Nigerian public over its plans to expand the gas sector footprints by scaling-up the development and utilisation of Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources.
“To help spur industrialisation, provide clean and efficient energy for transportation and household use while increasing our exports into the international market. It is on the backdrop of this commitment that the Year 2020 was dedicated and embodied as Nigeria’s Year of Gas.
“Since then, we have followed through with actions that have translated those plans into tangible projects with monumental value additions to the Nigerian Economy. We accomplished key gas infrastructure projects like the OB3 and ELPS 2 and flagged-off the Construction Phase of the 614 km AKK Pipeline Project.”
What this means
- This gas project will be a huge boost for the Federal Government’s drive towards providing alternative and cheaper fuel for vehicles, under the National Gas Expansion Programme Initiative.
- This also highlights the commitment of NNPC to eliminate gas flares while increasing Nigeria’s value realization from gas.
Business
Seplat Petroleum seals Crude Purchase Agreement with Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited
Seplat Petroleum in its effort to enhancing national energy output has signed a Crude Purchase Agreement with Waltersmith Limited.
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has announced the signing of a Crude Purchase Agreement (CPA) with Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, in line with its commitment to boosting national energy output.
The recent disclosure is contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary of Seplat Petroleum, Mrs Edith Onwuchekwa, and made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform today.
The Crude Purchase Agreement involves Seplat Petroleum supplying between 2,000 and 4,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from its share of Ohaji South Field within OML53 to Waltersmith’s new 5,000 bopd modular refinery at Ibigwe Field in Imo State.
What they are saying
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported the commissioning of the Waltersmith Limited Refinery which is expected to deliver 5,000 bopd. In addition, Nairametrics reported that phase 1 of the project involves the firm processing circa 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) currently produced by the upstream business (such as Seplat) to the readily available market in the south-eastern part of Nigeria.
In lieu of this, the recent CPA deal will boost the capacity of Waltersmith Limited to deliver its target.
Commenting on the recent development, the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, Roger Brown, said:
- “We are delighted to sign this Crude Purchase Agreement with Waltersmith as it ensures that Nigerian crude will be refined locally by a Nigerian refiner. The agreement will eliminate losses we previously experienced on the export pipeline, meaning more revenue will be booked by Seplat for the same amount of oil produced from the field. Waltersmith’s refinery will also benefit the Nigerian economy by creating local jobs to refine our oil.”
Why it matters
The Crude Purchase Agreement is important to the Federal Government’s drive to increase the country’s refining capacity and halting importation of petroleum production, which will save a lot of foreign exchange for the country. Furthermore, the deal is a major boost to national energy security, as it aims to eliminate leakage in the transportation of crude oil.
Energy
Oil marketers advise government on how to curb smuggling of petroleum products
Following the reopening of some land borders, Oil marketers have advised the government on how to curb the smuggling of petroleum products.
Some oil marketers, on Thursday, advised the government to ensure stricter monitoring of supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.
Their call follows the announcement of the reopening of 4 land borders across the country by the Federal Government after 16 months of shutdown.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the marketers explained that monitoring of petroleum products from the point of loading to distribution would help curb smuggling activities.
What they are saying
The Chief Executive Officer for Dateline Energy Services, Mr Wilson Opuwei, remarked that the reopening of the borders was a welcome development.
Opuwei said, “It is a step in the right direction but there is the need to do some sort of close monitoring of what goes around in those places. There should be close monitoring of the movement of goods and even humans. Also, the government needs to monitor the supply and distribution of Petroleum products from end to end.
“So the reopening of the borders is a good thing because it will encourage trade between Nigeria and neighbouring countries but government needs to be proactive in ensuring that proper monitoring mechanisms are put in place.”
While making his own contribution, the Chairman, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Tunji Oyebanji, said that the reopening of the borders might lead to resurgence of smuggling activities unless surveillance was intensified by security agencies.
Oyebanji said smuggling of petroleum products was driven by the price disparity between Nigeria and her neighbouring countries.
He said, “Until we fix that, the attraction for smuggling will always be there. If we keep prevaricating between allowing market forces to determine price and then announcing price reductions, I don’t think we will see the end of smuggling.
“What I know is as long as you have an artificially low price in Nigeria, there will be an attraction to smuggle products to neighbouring countries. Of course open borders are likely to facilitate the process.”
What you should know about the border policy
- The Federal Government had on Wednesday announced the reopening of 4 land borders, namely: Seme, South-West; Illela, North-West; Maigatari border in the North-West; and Mfum in the South-South, after about 16 months of closure, in order to curtail smuggling of goods, arms and ammunition.
- The recent reopening of the borders will give rise to smuggling activities by some oil marketers, especially with the products sold for lower prices in the country when compared to neighbouring countries.
