Tank farm Fire: Incident will not disrupt product supply – MOMAN
MOMAN has announced that the petrol tank farm fire that affected the OVH Energy Depot will not affect the supply of petroleum in Nigeria.
NNPC to recommence oil exploration in Lake Chad Basin
The NNPC has announced it will resume oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, announced that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will resume oil exploration in the Lake Chad area.
The Minister disclosed this on Thursday while speaking with Army Chiefs at the Chad Basin in Borno.
It would be recalled that oil search in the Chad Basin was suspended after a team of NNPC Frontier Exploration Services and their consultants from the University of Maiduguri were attacked and some of them abducted on July 25, 2017.
What you should know
The NNPC’s search for oil in the North is not recent. Nairametrics reported in 2019 that the NNPC restated its commitment to recommence oil exploration activities in the Lake Chad Basin once security clearance was approved for the exploration company.
Nairametrics also reported in 2019 that the NNPC discovered crude oil, gas and condensates in the Kolmani River region at the border community between Bauchi and Gombe States.
The Minister thanked the Army for fighting insurgency in the area, which has made the possibility for oil exploration feasible in the area as peace returns.
“The reason why we came here is to first and foremost thank the Chief of Army Staff and the Nigerian Army for the great job they have continued to perform in the North East.
“We believe that without their gallant activities here, we in Abuja will not also be living safely, neither will we be living safely anywhere in the world.
“Having thanked them, we also want to commence exploration and drilling activities here, because we believe that there is relative peace in this area enough for us to continue drilling activities in the North East,” Sylva said.
The Minister disclosed that NNPC found oil in Gombe last year and believes there are a lot more deposits to be found in Chad Basin.
“As you may well know, we have found oil in Gombe and we believe that there is a lot of oil to be found in the Chad Basin. We have seen a lot of prospects in the Chad Basin and we want to commence exploration and drilling activities.
“That is why we are collaborating with the Nigeria Army to ensure that security is provided for activities to commence very soon,” he said.
Afam plants: FG signs Share Sale, Purchase Agreements with Transcorp Plc
We expect that under TranscorpPLC’s ownership the operational capacity of the facility will be raised to its full capacity.
The Federal Government has signed the Share Sale and Purchase Agreements for the Privatization of Afam Power Plc and Afam 3 Fast Power Limited with Transcorp Plc.
This was disclosed by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo via the Presidency Twitter handle on Thursday.
According to the tweet, the Signing Ceremony of the Share Sale and Purchase Agreements for the Privatization of Afam Power Plc and Afam 3 Fast Power Limited took place at the State House, Abuja.
Commenting on the rationale behind the deal, Osinbajo said:
‘’We expect that under @TranscorpPLC’s ownership the operational capacity of the facility will be raised to its full capacity.”
Today the Signing Ceremony of the Share Sale and Purchase Agreements for the Privatization of Afam Power Plc and Afam 3 Fast Power Limited, at The State House, Abuja. Presided over by Vice President @ProfOsinbajo, Chairman, National Council on Privatisation (NCP). pic.twitter.com/iEinjnOfMX
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 5, 2020
What you should know:
· The aforementioned power plants were sold to Transcorp Plc
· The Afam Power Plc and Afam 3 Fast Power Limited plants have a combined capacity of almost 1,000MW, with a current usable (operational) capacity of 240MW from Afam III and about 100MW from Afam Plc.
Power: Distribution of meters resumes in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and others
EKEDC has announced that it has started the distribution of smart meters to customers.
The smart metering programme has been launched nationwide by electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), with Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) announcing that it has started the distribution of smart meters to customers in Lagos.
This was disclosed in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Godwin Idemudia, on Wednesday, following a previous announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari that the Federal Government plans to distribute 1 million meters to customers with the partnership with DISCOs.
What you should know
President Buhari announced the funding for DISCOs, in a bid to roll out 1,000,000 meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers.
“Under the first phase of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative, we are making funding immediately available for DISCOs to roll out 1,000,000 Meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers. Deployment has already started in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, and Abuja.
“Future phases of this Metering Initiative will help us fully meet the 6.5 million deficit of meters nationwide and will impact an estimated 30 million consumers.
“All meters under this program will be sourced from local manufacturers and in-country stock, to create jobs. We are committed to ending estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria, and ensuring that Nigerians pay only for the electricity they consume” Buhari said.
What they are saying
The National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) is a joint venture between the DISCOs and the FG to improve metering count in Nigeria’s Power sector, which would boost revenues and accountability for the DISCOs.
“Under the new arrangement, distribution companies are expected to go from location to location with their respective Meter Asset Providers (MAP) to provide and install meters for their customers,” EKEDC said.
The meters would be manufactured by indigenous companies including Mojec International Limited and Momas Meter manufacturing company and EKEDC said over 100,000 would be distributed in the first phase.