Tank farm Fire: Incident will not disrupt product supply – MOMAN

MOMAN has announced that the petrol tank farm fire that affected the OVH Energy Depot will not affect the supply of petroleum in Nigeria.

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) announced that last week’s petrol tank farm fire that affected the OVH Energy Depot (Oando licensee) in Lagos, will not affect the supply of petroleum in Nigeria.
This was disclosed on Sunday by the Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, in Lagos.
MOMAN said it had taken steps in partnership with petroleum marketers to ensure supply of fuel nationwide.
“MOMAN,  in collaboration with Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), has taken steps to ensure continuous supply of product to Lagos, its environs and across the country.
“We wish to assure members of the public that there shall be no product supply disruptions because of this event,” Isong said.
He added that the group lobbies for the deregulation of Nigeria’s downstream sector to ensure profitability needed to upgrade fuel depot safety standards.
“One of the major reasons MOMAN advocates for the deregulation of the petroleum downstream sector is to ensure adequate margins to finance depot safety upgrades.
“Nonetheless, MOMAN as an association insists on internationally accepted safety standards and shared best practices in their self-regulation drive and cross-inspecting members’ facilities and installations to meet these standards.
“MOMAN members have, therefore, continued to invest in and upgrade safe practices, firefighting and other equipment to meet the country and the jointly set standards.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported on the 5th of November that a petrol tank farm by Tego Barracks, Iseri-Iganmu, Lagos was on fire, with an eyewitness revealing that the fire might be due to welding work going on around the farm.
The affected tank farm had a storing capacity of 7.5 million liters.
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) stated that it successfully localized the fire and prevented it from spreading to other sites on the 6th of November.

Energy

NNPC to recommence oil exploration in Lake Chad Basin

The NNPC has announced it will resume oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin.

Published

3 days ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

FG estimates that alternative petrol, CNG would cost N97 per litre, New PIB amends royalties by oil firms as Sylva clarifies position on scrapping of NNPC, autogas, FG to establish petroleum depot, oil and gas logistic centre in Akwa Ibom

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, announced that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will resume oil exploration in the Lake Chad area.

The Minister disclosed this on Thursday while speaking with Army Chiefs at the Chad Basin in Borno.

It would be recalled that oil search in the Chad Basin was suspended after a team of NNPC Frontier Exploration Services and their consultants from the University of Maiduguri were attacked and some of them abducted on July 25, 2017.

What you should know 

The NNPC’s search for oil in the North is not recent. Nairametrics reported in 2019 that the NNPC restated its commitment to recommence oil exploration activities in the Lake Chad Basin once security clearance was approved for the exploration company.

Nairametrics also reported in 2019 that the NNPC discovered crude oil, gas and condensates in the Kolmani River region at the border community between Bauchi and Gombe States.

The Minister thanked the Army for fighting insurgency in the area, which has made the possibility for oil exploration feasible in the area as peace returns.

“The reason why we came here is to first and foremost thank the Chief of Army Staff and the Nigerian Army for the great job they have continued to perform in the North East.

“We believe that without their gallant activities here, we in Abuja will not also be living safely, neither will we be living safely anywhere in the world.

“Having thanked them, we also want to commence exploration and drilling activities here, because we believe that there is relative peace in this area enough for us to continue drilling activities in the North East,” Sylva said.

The Minister disclosed that NNPC found oil in Gombe last year and believes there are a lot more deposits to be found in Chad Basin.

“As you may well know, we have found oil in Gombe and we believe that there is a lot of oil to be found in the Chad Basin. We have seen a lot of prospects in the Chad Basin and we want to commence exploration and drilling activities.

“That is why we are collaborating with the Nigeria Army to ensure that security is provided for activities to commence very soon,” he said.

Energy

Afam plants: FG signs Share Sale, Purchase Agreements with Transcorp Plc

We expect that under TranscorpPLC’s ownership the operational capacity of the facility will be raised to its full capacity.

Published

3 days ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

The Federal Government has signed the Share Sale and Purchase Agreements for the Privatization of Afam Power Plc and Afam 3 Fast Power Limited with Transcorp Plc.

This was disclosed by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo via the Presidency Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to the tweet, the Signing Ceremony of the Share Sale and Purchase Agreements for the Privatization of Afam Power Plc and Afam 3 Fast Power Limited took place at the State House, Abuja.

Commenting on the rationale behind the deal, Osinbajo said:

‘’We expect that under @TranscorpPLC’s ownership the operational capacity of the facility will be raised to its full capacity.”

What you should know:
· The aforementioned power plants were sold to Transcorp Plc
· The Afam Power Plc and Afam 3 Fast Power Limited plants have a combined capacity of almost 1,000MW, with a current usable (operational) capacity of 240MW from Afam III and about 100MW from Afam Plc.

Energy

Power: Distribution of meters resumes in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and others

EKEDC has announced that it has started the distribution of smart meters to customers.

Published

4 days ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

The smart metering programme has been launched nationwide by electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), with Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) announcing that it has started the distribution of smart meters to customers in Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Godwin Idemudia, on Wednesday, following a previous announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari that the Federal Government plans to distribute 1 million meters to customers with the partnership with DISCOs.

READ: NERC says Discos will compensate electricity consumers for power delivery failure

What you should know 

President Buhari announced the funding for DISCOs, in a bid to roll out 1,000,000 meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers.

Under the first phase of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative, we are making funding immediately available for DISCOs to roll out 1,000,000 Meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers. Deployment has already started in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, and Abuja.

“Future phases of this Metering Initiative will help us fully meet the 6.5 million deficit of meters nationwide and will impact an estimated 30 million consumers.

“All meters under this program will be sourced from local manufacturers and in-country stock, to create jobs. We are committed to ending estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria, and ensuring that Nigerians pay only for the electricity they consume” Buhari said.

What they are saying

The National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) is a joint venture between the DISCOs and the FG to improve metering count in Nigeria’s Power sector, which would boost revenues and accountability for the DISCOs.

Under the new arrangement, distribution companies are expected to go from location to location with their respective Meter Asset Providers (MAP) to provide and install meters for their customers,” EKEDC said.

The meters would be manufactured by indigenous companies including Mojec International Limited and Momas Meter manufacturing company and EKEDC said over 100,000 would be distributed in the first phase.

