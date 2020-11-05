Business
BREAKING: Tank farm in Apapa reportedly on fire
A tank farm owned by a major petroleum company and located in the Apapa area of Lagos is reportedly on fire.

This was disclosed by an eye witness, who said the facility, which is close to the Marine Bridge, has been in flames for over an hour.
There are contradictory statements on the owner of the tank farm. While some media reports stated it belongs to Forte Oil, an eyewitness claims the facility is owned by Oando Plc.
According to the eyewitness, the fire might have been caused by the on-going maintenance (welding works) around the facility.
He said, “The fire might be caused as a result of the welding work going on around the tank farm. I can not see any fire fighter around as at the time I saw the flames.”
Details soon …
ASUU gives conditions to call off its nationwide strike action
ASUU has announced conditions that the Federal Government must meet for it to call off its nationwide strike.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has given some conditions to be met before they suspend the strike embarked upon on March 23, 2023.
ASUU said it will suspend the strike if the Federal Government pays their withheld salaries and completes the negotiations of what led to the strike. The union accused the government of trying to use hunger – a weapon of war, to suppress its members.
The disclosure was made by ASUU’s Zonal Coordinator, Prof Ade Adejumo, while speaking with Newsmen at the University of Ibadan on Wednesday, in the company of Professor Moyo Ajao; Professor Ayo Akinwole, Ibadan; Dr. Femi Abanikannda from the University of Osun; Dr. Dauda Adesola from Kwara State; and Prof Olusiji Showande from Lagos State.
ASUU said despite the length of time it gave the Federal Government to see reasons, they failed to utilize it.
Adejumo said, “We are ready to suspend the strike if the government pays our withheld salaries and completes the negotiations that led to the strike. Our children too are tired of staying at home, but we cannot work on empty stomachs while politicians’ homes and warehouses are filled with palliative materials that they don’t even need.”
“Government is using hunger to suppress us. Rather than for Government to utilize the opportunity of the lockdown to address our grievances, it was during that lockdown that our salaries were stopped, so that our members could die of hunger in their various homes. It took a high level of intervention before our members were paid amputated salaries for three months, after which the Government resorted to blackmail by whipping sentiments against us while taking our members as enemies deserving of starvation.”
“The intellectuals are citizens, not enemies but the Government appears to have declared war on us using the weapon used during the war against adversaries – hunger. Some people have been wondering why ASUU is on strike again. The simple answer is that ASUU is on strike because of the survival of the university system, where many of us still have our children as students since we cannot afford to sponsor our children abroad with our measly salaries as politicians do.”
“ASUU is on strike in order to restore the past glory of public universities and address the infrastructural decay and deficit in our institutions. ASUU is on strike for the legitimate dues of its members who are the least paid in the tertiary education sub-sector. For the sake of emphasis, the truth that will shock many Nigerians, which is available for verification, is that Chief Lecturers in some tertiary institutions, who are not required to supervise postgraduate students or conduct research, earn more than professors in our lopsided education system.”
ASUU said there is nothing new they are demanding from the politicians in government than for them to honor their own agreements with the union. It recalled how the government agreed to inject funds to revitalize our universities in 2019 and nothing has been done about it till this moment.
The Union also corroborated the earlier stance of its National President, Comrade Biodun Ogunyemi, that the issue of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) is a distraction to the union.
It said, “Apart from IPPIS being a cesspool of corruption as many Nigerians who are at its receiving end have attested to; there is no serious-minded country in the world where university lecturers and intellectual assets of the country are lumped together in payment with the civil service. We raised this point of order when the system was introduced and there was a joint team constituted to work things out.”
“The alternative, University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) that we developed, and which has been successfully demonstrated at least three times to the satisfaction of government, is still being subjected to an unending process of integrity tests. We are being played around like ping pong, as Government keeps approbating and reprobating at the same time.”
Going further, the union stated that IPPIS is a violation of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2003 (also known as the Universities Autonomy Act No 1 2007 (as amended)) which the National Assembly signed into law on July 30, 2003, and subsequently gazetted by the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette Number 10, Volume 94 of January 12, 2007.
What you should know
ASUU embarked on a nationwide industrial action on March 23, 2020, following its dispute with the Federal Government over their insistence on the implementation of the IPPIS in the payment of University lecturers’ salaries and allowances, as against the ASUU-developed homegrown payment platform, UTAS, which they believe guarantees the autonomy of the university.
The Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had hinted that ASUU would soon suspend its strike, following efforts by the Ministries of Finance, Education, Labour and Employment, and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to meet with ASUU and resolve the disagreement on the controversial IPPIS.
Afreximbank launches $1.5 billion collaborative COVID-19 response facility
Afreximbank has announced the launch of a $1.5 billion collaborative COVID-19 Pandemic Response Facility
The African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank has announced the launch of a $1.5 billion collaborative COVID-19 Pandemic Response Facility (COPREFA), aimed at supporting African countries with finance to battle the economic impact of the pandemic.
The Bank announced this on Wednesday in a statement, as it stated that the funds would be made available to African Central Banks and Trade organizations and would also be used to finance equipment needed to deal with food security challenges.
“COPREFA is designed to support African economies to overcome myriads of challenges including commodity price shocks, a significant drop in tourism and disruption to supply chains and export manufacturing.”
“It will also address the sudden declines in financial flows, including a drop-off in trade and project finance, migrant remittances, portfolio investment, and Foreign Direct Investments,” it stated.
The Bank announced that the support would be done through regular channels including direct funding, lines of credit, confirmation and refinancing of documentary credits.
“Support will be available through direct funding, lines of credit, confirmation, and refinancing of documentary credits, guarantees, cross-currency swaps, and other similar instruments.
“The co-financed facility led by Afreximbank leverages strategic partnerships with other multilateral financial institutions and other international financial institutions in co-financing, risk-sharing of transactions and promoting integrated trade solutions to support African economies on navigating the impact of COVID-19.
“In March 2020, a financial package called the Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA) was launched solely by Afreximbank to support economies through the pandemic – a facility of which over five billion dollars has been disbursed will be implemented alongside COPREFA.”
Afrexim President, Benedict Oramah, said the scheme will work with other schemes in Africa to help the continent battle the economic downturn.
“That is why we are supporting African economies forcefully at this time of great difficulties.
“COPREFA, a product of a unique international partnership, is a major contribution to the global fight against the pandemic and will work alongside our other programmes to ensure Africa’s future remains bright beyond this economic shock.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in April that the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) announced the provision of a $10 billion COVID-19 Response Facility for Nigeria and other regional member countries to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
In September, the bank disbursed $200 million to Zenith Bank Plc Nigeria, in a bid to support critical imports under emergency conditions, and maintain foreign currency trade flows impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
AfCFTA: Improving guidance on standards can make Nigeria a beneficiary – Trade Minister
The Minister said that improving standards of MSMEs would benefit Nigeria’s position in the African Free Trade Agreement.
The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo, says that improving guidance on quality and standards, leveraging technology, organization design, and optimization can make Nigeria a net beneficiary of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
The Minister disclosed this on Wednesday while giving his remarks at the virtual annual conference of the Institute of Directors (IOD), where he was the Guest of Honour.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in September that Mr. Adebayo said Nigeria was in the process of securing approval to ratify the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement soon.
The Trade Minister also disclosed that Nigeria is actively working to attract more foreign direct investments into key industries to meet the demands of the AfCFTA.
The Minister added that Nigeria’s investment priorities are:
- Promoting digital economy, “considering its potential for growth, job creation, and mitigating the impact of COVID-19.”
- Domesticating production through various sectoral backward integration plans.
- Exploring opportunities to boost renewable energy financing across the country.
In Wednesday’s meeting with the Institute, the Minister disclosed that the pandemic has brought the need to ensure the survival of existing businesses and attracting more foreign investment.
He added that the Institute can help in improving standards of MSMEs which would benefit Nigeria’s position in the African Free Trade Agreement.
“We understand that the institute can play a significant role in mentoring MSMEs, especially by providing guidance on quality and standards, leveraging technology, organization design, and optimization, and even financing options that will help them mature and become true drivers of economic growth.
“It is obvious that getting this right also positions Nigeria to be a net beneficiary when we fully commence the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement next year.
“We welcome suggestions and input on how best to make these programs work and we are fully committed to supporting the institute, where necessary,” he said.