Tanker explodes on Kara bridge, first responders attacked by hoodlums
Fuel-laden tanker has gone up in flames at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
A fuel-laden tanker has gone up in flames at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing motorists travelling out of Lagos to be held in traffic.
The fire was blazing around 1am on Saturday without firefighters in sight. Reports have it that several vehicles have been trapped in the inferno.
Meanwhile, the men of LASEMA claimed they were on site around 01:05 to intervene, as stated by the agency via its Twitter handle on Saturday.
It tweeted, “The agency responded to the incident at 0105hrs this morning according to the State emergency response plan.
The joint team (agency + @LAG_FireService ) was waylaid on arrival by a group of miscreants brandishing weapons, and was forced to seek extra police cover from the Isheri Police Station.
The operation commenced with the police protection until the group of assailants grew larger and caused significant damage to vehicles and threats to life of our personnel.
The team was forced to suspend the Recovery operation for safety reasons.
It is of note that this attack is part of a very worrisome trend of first responders being attacked in the course of their duties. Lagosians are urged to refrain from endangering the lives of emergency responders @OkeOsanyintolu pic.twitter.com/f2fKT0AQaH
— LRU #Call112 (@lasemasocial) November 7, 2020
“It is of note that this attack is part of a very worrisome trend of first responders being attacked in the course of their duties. Lagosians are urged to refrain from endangering the lives of emergency responders.”
