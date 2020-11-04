Corporate Press Releases
Dangote Refinery debunks online story about death in the refinery
Dangote Refinery has dismissed online reports which claimed a protester was shot dead by policemen while protesting at the refinery.
Group Executive Director, Projects and Portfolio Management, Edwin Devakumar, said nobody was killed during the protest and also that the protesters are not employees of Dangote Refinery, but that of its contractors.
He said though the protesting workers were engaged by the company’s contractors, the Group has stepped in to resolve the dispute.
Devakumar said the management has commenced discussion with both parties and the issues at stake have been amicably resolved. He said it is unfortunate that some online media are reporting falsehood, insisting that nobody was killed at the site.
The release sent out by the company, earlier stated that: “Our attention has been drawn to an issue on social media alleging staff protest at the refinery over salary increment dispute.”
“The protesters are direct employees of Onshore, Offshore (Oil) and Chemie-Tech subcontractors, who are currently dealing with an industrial dispute with their employees.
“The situation is under control as we are mediating with the parties involved,”
The Investment Society, UNILAG set to hold the largest students’ investment conference in sub-Saharan Africa
Over the years, The Colloquium has sparked conversations around various topics among the students in various universities.
The Colloquium 2020 — A Virtual Edition
You cringe and squeeze your face when you hear cash flow statements. The thought of balance sheets and income statements scare you. Then you hear that Peter Thiel sold 16.8 million Facebook shares in 2012, pocketing roughly $640 million, or that Lanre earns 40% on his investments monthly, suddenly you want to be an investor.
Over the years, The Investment Society (TIS), University of Lagos, has built a reputation for being one of the most formidable student investment societies in sub-Saharan Africa. Our intense training programs coupled with our industry-wide adventures, stock pitches, business case competitions, and networking sessions, arm our members with a solid knowledge base and a diverse skill set that positions them on a trajectory of success in their career pursuits as well as in local, national and international competitions.
In our bid to strengthen our commitment to preparing students for the future of investment, we pulled off by far the largest student investment conference in sub-Saharan Africa in 2019, raising the bar from our previous groundbreaking conference: The Colloquium 2018. Over the years, The Colloquium has sparked conversations around various topics among the students in various universities.
This year, the highly educative conference seeks to set another record, virtually bringing together over 1000 delegates from 20 universities across Africa, together with leading CEOs and authorities in technology, international finance, economy, technology, media, and academia to discuss the theme: SHAPING THE FUTURE. TRADE, INVESTMENT, AND TECHNOLOGY.
Notable Speakers include Cecelia Akintomide, Banji Fehintola, Maya Famodu, Abimbola Sulaiman, Blessing Omorerie, Babatunde Oladosu Diana Wilson, and Wale Adeosun amongst others.
In addition to insightful discussions on technology, investment and Generation Z, The Colloquium 2020 also includes an essay competition on the topic ‘How would you leverage trade, investment, and technology to drive development in your country’ to actively engage youths across Africa.
For more information, kindly contact: [email protected] or https://rb.gy/owbhnw .
Register for the conference: http://www.tislag.com/register
The event is proudly sponsored by: The CFA Society, Nigeria and ARM Pensions.
Implementation of revised service reflective tariff by Ikeja Electric
Ikeja Electric Plc has commenced the implementation of the revised Service Reflective Tariff (SRT), as approved by the Regulator.
This is to notify our esteemed customers that with effect from November 1, 2020, Ikeja Electric Plc has commenced implementation of the revised Service Reflective Tariff (SRT), as approved by the Regulator.
This revision is further to the consultative review meetings held between the Federal Government, Labour Unions and other Stakeholders, following concerns raised about the basis of the MYTO 2020 SRT tariffs, which were earlier planned to be implemented from 1st September 2020.
Under the SRT, the tariff classification is based on quality of service and therefore, divided into 5 Bands (A-E); measured by the average availability of power supply over a month, interruptions (frequency and duration), voltage levels and other service parameters.
With the revised tariff regime, Non-MD customers in Band A, with a minimum of 20 hours daily will now pay N51.22/Kwh. Band B customers with minimum of 16 hours daily will be charged N46.93/Kwh; while Band C customers with a minimum of 12 hours daily will be charged N37.95/Kwh.
However, please note that customers in Bands D and E, with minimum of eight hours and four hours per day, respectively, are not impacted by the tariff revision. Their SRT tariffs have been frozen and consequently, they will continue to be charged the old tariff prior to the introduction of the SRT.
Already, Prepaid Meter customers in Bands A-C, who vend from November 1, 2020 will be charged the new tariff while same will be implemented for Postpaid customers in these bands, during the November billing cycle.
We want to use this opportunity to solicit the continued support and understanding of our customers as we move forward with this new tariff regime, which will enable the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry cover cost of their operations and ensure improved service delivery.
Lastly, we further wish to assure our customers of our commitment to service improvements in customer service delivery, infrastructural upgrade, metering and technological solutions, within the shortest possible time.
Thank you
Management
For Media enquiries, kindly contact
Felix Ofulue
Head: Corporate Communications
Ikeja Electric launches mass metering programme
Ikeja Electric has announced the commencement of the rollout of Prepaid Meters under the National Mass Metering Programme.
This is to notify our esteemed customers that Ikeja Electric has commenced the rollout of Prepaid Meters under the National Mass Metering Programme, approved by the Federal Government, with effect from today, Friday, October 30, 2020.
This programme is part of the Federal Government’s effort to further bridge the country’s metering gap and also cushion the effect of the Service Reflective Tariff on electricity consumers in Nigeria.
In line with this programme, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) is committed to driving the rollout through a series of one-day metering initiative across different locations in its network. This metering initiative is designed to ensure a seamless metering process that allows customers to register and be metered on the same day after following due process.
For the first phase of the programme, which will run till the end of the year, Ikeja Electric is rolling out over 106,000 prepaid meters to customers across its six Business Units – Ikeja, Abule-Egba, Akowonjo, Oshodi, Ikorodu and Shomolu.
Beneficiaries of this programme, which will cut across all locations in IE network, will not be required to pay upfront for the installation of meters. Rather, the modalities of cost recovery for the meters will be clearly defined and communicated to the beneficiaries.
The primary objective of the National Mass Metering Program is to increase the metering rate in the country and close the gap of unmetered customers. It is also expected that it will assist in reducing Collection losses, while at the same time, increasing financial flows to achieve 100 percent market remittance obligation of the DisCos.
Part of the objectives also includes the elimination of arbitrary estimated billing, improving network monitoring capability and provision of data for market administration and investment decision-making.
Apart from its job creation potentials in the Meter value chain, the program will further strengthen the local meter value chain by increasing local meter manufacturing, assembly and deployment capacity, all in support of Nigeria’s economic recovery plan.
Once again, Ikeja Electric wishes to restate its commitment to bridging the metering gap by metering all its customers, to ensure an efficiently managed electricity supply industry that meets the yearnings of Nigerians.