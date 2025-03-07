The Balvenie Single Malt Whisky, renowned for its dedication to craftsmanship and rich heritage, has launched its rare 60-Year-Old whisky in Nigeria with an exclusive evening of rare whisky, refined pairings, and timeless craftsmanship.

Hosted in collaboration with one of Nigeria’s top-tier financial institutions, Providus Bank, the event which was strictly by invitation gathered Nigeria’s elite for an unforgettable experience that celebrated artistry in whisky-making, culinary mastery, and refined entertainment.

Organized by Ledrop Nigeria Limited — the foremost marketing and distribution company for premium spirits and wines in Nigeria — the event recently unfolded at the elegant fine-dining restaurant DANI, nestled within the upscale Delborough boutique hotel.

The evening unfolded under the theme ‘Legacy in Every Pour’, bringing together whisky connoisseurs for an exclusive tasting of The Balvenie portfolio. The highlight of the night was the rare showcase of The Balvenie 60-Year-Old whisky.

Guests also enjoyed a meticulously curated dining experience by The Balvenie Maker, Chef Stone, whose culinary artistry perfectly complemented the depth and complexity of The Balvenie’s whisky collection.

Anchored by the legendary Frank Edoho, the event also featured captivating performances by music icon Waje, celebrated spoken word artist Bashiru Amuneni, The Blues Project among others, further ensuring a fusion of luxury, art, and culinary mastery for Nigeria’s elite.

Speaking on the significance of the launch, Eddie Madaki, Prestige Manager of William Grant & Sons, Nigeria, stated: “Craftsmanship and passion lies at the heart of creating every expression of The Balvenie, from grain to bottle. At The Balvenie, we seek partnerships with visionary minds who are passionate about making a change, and seeing the world through a different lens, as that is what The Balvenie 60 speaks to. What makes this expression more interesting is its rarity; only 71 bottles exist worldwide. We are honored to unveil the only bottle allocated to the entire MEA region here tonight. Providus Bank’s vision to collaborate with such a landmark achievement speaks to our distillery style at The Balvenie, and tonight, we celebrate a remarkable fusion between The Balvenie 60-Year-Old and Providus Bank.’’

Echoing this sentiment, Lotanna Okafor, National Brand Ambassador for The Balvenie, ‘‘Showcasing bottle 66 of The Balvenie 60-Year-Old expression is a truly historic moment, and we are proud to share its remarkable story with true connoisseurs who appreciate the art of whisky-making. This event reflects our unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, and providing premium, curated experiences for discerning whisky lovers. The Balvenie 60-Year-Old represents six decades of mastery, and tonight, we celebrate that legacy with those who understand and cherish the finest things in life.’’

Also commenting on the launch, Anita Ekenimoh, Head of Premium and Lifestyle Card Business, Providus Bank, remarked: “At Providus Bank, we recognize that true luxury extends beyond wealth, it is about access, experiences, and ability to enjoy the finest things in life. This philosophy drives our commitment to meaningful partnerships. We are dedicated to curating exclusive experiences that go beyond traditional banking, blending finance, lifestyle, and experiences that cater to the refined tastes of our esteemed clientele.”

The event provided an opportunity for attendees to engage with The Balvenie’s legacy of craftsmanship. The event also served as a testament to Ledrop’s role in elevating whisky culture in Nigeria. As The Balvenie continues to solidify its presence in Nigeria, the brand remains committed to creating bespoke experiences that celebrate craftsmanship and luxury. This milestone debut of The Balvenie 60-Year-Old reaffirms its position as the epitome of premium whisky, catering to those who appreciate the finer things in life.

