Portugal has announced an upgrade to its job seeker visa, set to take effect in 2026 with faster processing timelines, digital features to attract more skilled professionals in sectors like IT, engineering, and healthcare.

Under the new framework, non-EU nationals can apply for a short-term visa that allows them to enter Portugal for up to 120 days to actively search for jobs.

If unsuccessful within that period, they can extend the visa once for an additional 60 days, giving job seekers up to six months in total.

One of the most notable changes is the reduced processing time. Visa applications will now be reviewed and processed within 20 working days, down from significantly longer wait times in previous years.

This is expected to improve planning for travel, job applications, and overall relocation.

From January 2026, the entire process of applications, extensions, and status tracking will go fully digital. This move is expected to cut out long queues and paperwork at Portugal’s immigration offices (SEF), creating a more seamless experience for applicants.

The updated visa policy will also prioritize applicants with qualifications or experience in fields facing local shortages.

The government hopes this targeted approach will help employers in critical sectors fill vacancies faster and more efficiently.

Eligibility criteria for the 2026 job seeker visa

To qualify for Portugal’s 2026 Job Seeker Visa, applicants must be from outside the EU, EEA, or Switzerland.

They are required to hold a recognized degree or have relevant experience in occupations where there is a labour shortage in Portugal.

Applicants must also prove they have enough financial means, at least three times the national minimum wage, or provide a sponsorship letter from a legal resident in Portugal with evidence of sufficient income.

In addition, they must meet all health and legal documentation requirements and be registered or willing to register with IEFP, Portugal’s official employment service. These conditions aim to ensure applicants are ready to search for work and adapt to life in the country.

Document checklist for visa application

General Documents:

Completed and signed national visa application form

Passport valid for at least three months beyond your intended stay

Two passport-sized photos

Proof of legal residence (if applying from a third country)

Criminal background check (apostilled or legalized)

Travel insurance (covering emergencies and repatriation)

Proof of return travel reservation

Proof of financial means:

At least 3x the Portuguese minimum wage, or

A sponsorship letter from a legal Portuguese resident with supporting income documents

Specific documents:

A written statement of purpose outlining why you’re applying and your job search plan

Proof of interest or registration with IEFP

Application Timeline and key Tips

Timing matters if you want to make the most of your visa validity:

Start preparing documents by late 2025

Apply early between January–March 2026 for faster processing

Visa validity: 120 days, extendable once for an additional 60 days

Start job hunting immediately after arrival to maximize your time

Step-by-step application process

Prospective applicants are advised to begin by preparing all necessary documents, including a valid passport, a completed visa form, proof of sufficient funds, travel insurance, a criminal background check, and a statement detailing their job search plans.

Once documents are in order, candidates must book a visa appointment at the nearest Portuguese consulate or VFS Global centre in their home country.

Authorities recommend applying early, preferably between January and March 2026, for faster processing.

At the interview, applicants will be required to submit their paperwork, provide biometric data, and pay the visa fee. They must also clearly outline their employment intentions in Portugal.

After submission, visa decisions are expected within 20 working days. Successful applicants can then travel to Portugal and begin their job search, with up to 180 days granted to secure employment and transition to a residence permit.

Portugal job seeker visa: What It will cost you

The visa application typically costs around €90, though this may vary slightly depending on your country or consulate.

If you successfully secure employment and move on to apply for a residence permit, expect to pay an additional fee of about €170.

Applicants should also prepare for extra expenses such as document translation, apostille or legalization of official papers, and courier or postal services, which can differ based on location and individual case requirements.