In a bold step to enhance electric vehicle (EV) ownership in Nigeria, Qoray has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc., officially making the global energy company its after-sales support partner for Qoray’s 4-wheeler EV category.

With this partnership, Qoray EV owners can now visit select TotalEnergies Quartz Auto services for diagnostics, maintenance, and repair, ensuring access to reliable, top-tier technical support.

This move directly addresses one of the key challenges facing EV adoption: dependable after-sales care.

The MoU was signed on July 10, 2025, at a brief ceremony attended by key executives from both organizations. Representing TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, were Abdullahi Umar, General Manager, Retail and Cards; Weruche Nwagbara, General Manager, Commercial; Samir Mrad, Network Development and Optimization Manager; and Emmanuel Morand-Ferh, Executive Director (Secretary General). From Qoray, the event was attended by Chief Executive Officer, Olabanjo Alimi, alongside Akin Akingbogun, Vice President, Mobility and Ayo Falola, Vice President, Energies, Fatai Tella, COO, The Alternative Bank (Qoray’s major financing partner), along with other members of the leadership team.

Speaking during the signing, Olabanjo Alimi emphasized the significance of the partnership as a practical response to customer concerns around EV servicing and infrastructure. According to him, “One of the most pressing issues for current and prospective EV owners is access to quality after-sales support. With TotalEnergies Marketing Plc., we are expanding the support network and removing the guesswork. We’re not just delivering electric vehicles, we’re building a long-term ecosystem of trust, service, and reliability.”

Echoing this sentiment, Abdullahi Umar shared the company’s enthusiasm about contributing to Nigeria’s clean mobility transition. “At TotalEnergies Marketing Plc., we understand the role infrastructure and service play in encouraging new technologies. By joining hands with Qoray, we are reaffirming our commitment to sustainable energy solutions and making electric mobility more practical and accessible.”

The partnership takes effect immediately, with both teams already working on the operational rollout across select locations. Future plans include training for service staff, continuous improvement through customer feedback, and a shared commitment to best-in-class standards.

This collaboration reflects Qoray’s broader vision to make clean, electric mobility a seamless and supported experience for every Nigerian, and to work hand-in-hand with like-minded partners to make that vision a reality.

Qoray Mobility and Energies Ltd, is a leading clean energy and sustainability solutions company providing access to affordable, climate – friendly alternatives for power and transportation.

