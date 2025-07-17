The Federal Government has temporarily suspended the recruitment process into its paramilitary agencies, announcing that the application portal will reopen on Monday, July 21, 2025.

The announcement was made by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) in a public notice signed by the Secretary to the Board, Maj Gen AM Jibril (rtd), and dated July 16, 2025.

“The CDCFIB Temporarily Suspends Recruitment Application Portal.

“As part of an effort to optimize the efficiency of its system, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) announces that the portal (https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng) dedicated for the recruitment into its paramilitary agencies has been temporarily suspended.

“The portal will be available again from Monday, July 21st, 2025,” they stated.

Reason for the suspension

The CDCFIB explained that the temporary suspension will help ensure the system can efficiently handle the high volume of applications and allow for a smooth, transparent, and fair recruitment process.

“This development will ensure that the portal accommodates the high volume of applications while guaranteeing a smooth, transparent, and fair recruitment process,” the statement read.

The CDCFIB acknowledged the growing enthusiasm among young Nigerians to join the country’s paramilitary forces, noting that such interest requires a responsive and efficient digital system.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm and interest of young Nigerians to serve their country through these vital agencies and are committed to ensuring a fair and transparent recruitment process,” the statement read.

The portal serves as the central recruitment platform for agencies under the CDCFIB umbrella, including:

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS)

Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS)

Federal Fire Service (FFS)

What you should know

The CDCFIB initially planned to open the portal on June 26, but the date was then postponed to July 14, as the portal overload became an issue during this period, with many applicants experiencing crashes and access errors

The nationwide recruitment exercise candidates can apply under three main cadres, General Duty (Superintendent), Inspectorate, and Assistant, depending on their qualifications, which range from SSCE to university degrees and professional certifications

Applicants are required to be Nigerian by birth, aged between 18 and 35, and meet specific physical standards, including minimum heights of 1.65 m for men and 1.60 m for women, with additional chest measurement requirements for men.

Any individual with a criminal record or documented financial misconduct is automatically disqualified. The medical fitness of applicants must be certified by a recognized government hospital

The board noted that successful candidates will be contacted directly, and no third party will reach out on their behalf them.