Lagos State Government earmarks 15 roads for rehabilitation

Based on current happenings and the need to implement a change in the Nigerian Police Force; the Federal Government of Nigeria has called on the public, experts, and host institutions to partake in the ongoing police reform process.

This is a result of the prolonged face-off between the Nigerian Police and civilians which metamorphosed into a demonstration tagged #EndSARS Protest.

This is according to a verified tweet by the Government of Nigeria.

Opportunities to be a part of the Police Reform Process: Call for Expressions of Interest for: —Membership of @NhrcNigeria Technical Sub-Committees (TSCs) on Police Reforms

—Host Institutions for TSCs

—Experts to deliver on specific TSC outputs Deadline: Mon Nov 16, 2020

Why it matters

The need for collaborative stakeholder engagement cannot be overemphasized, considering the prolonged face-off between the Nigeria Police and her citizens.

The anticipated police reforms – based on the report of the 2018 Presidential panel on the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which avails the country a comprehensive attempt at proposing law enforcement reforms in Nigeria, is a welcome development.

This will rid the Nigerian Police Force of alleged cases of torture, unlawful arrests, extortion, extra-judicial killings; thereby, enhancing its image and the relationship with the populace.

Following recommendations of the Presidential panel report, the National Human Rights Commission is working in partnership with the Nigerian Police Force, the Police Service Commission, Ministry of Police Affairs, Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders to design institutional and operational reforms and programmes that will engender professionalism, respect for human rights and accountability in law enforcement agents in Nigeria.

What they are saying

What you should know

The Federal Government set up the technical subcommittee to study and review the recommendations of the 2018 presidential panel and most importantly propose reforms.

The Technical Sub Committees (TSCs) has five departments, namely: Training, Logistics, Arrest/Investigations, Regulations, and Welfare.