Connect with us
nairametrics

Business

Lagos State Government earmarks 15 roads for rehabilitation

Lagos State Government has earmarked about 15 different roads in the state for rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Published

57 mins ago

on

In a bid for a greater and more developed city, the Lagos State Government has earmarked about 15 different roads in the state for rehabilitation and reconstruction. This comes barely a week after it flagged-off the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe expressway project, in what seems like concerted efforts in building and rehabilitating key infrastructures that can facilitate economic development.

The announcement was made today through the State Government’s official Twitter handle, as seen by Nairametrics.

 

The proposed 15 different roads listed are:

GTBank 728 x 90
  • Abaranje Road at Alimosho LGA.
  • Shasha Road/Alimosho Road at Alimosho LGA.
  • Moshalashi-Egbeda-Isheri Roundabout at Alimosho LGA.
  • Olaniyi/Olayiwola street at Ifako Ijaiye LGA.
  • Opebi Road (by Chicken Republic Inward Oregun Link Road) at Ikeja LGA.
  • Oba Ogunnusi Road (by Berger Inwards Ogba) at Ikeja LGA.
  • Household of God street/Olayiwola street at Ikeja LGA.
  • Billings Way (Mobolaji Johnson Junction inwards Glass House) at Ikeja LGA.
  • Lagos Ibadan Expressway (by Apostolic Church inwards Motorways) Kosofe LGA.
  • Lateef Jakande Road (by Aadas Mall Junction/FirstGate/Acme Junction) at Ikeja LGA.
  • MKO Abiola Garden Road at Ikeja LGA.
  • Agege Motorway (by Palm Avenue Junction) at Mushin.
  • Old Ota Road at Agege LGA.
  • Olabode George at Eti-Osa LGA.
  • Agege Motor Road (by Olupese, Oshodi) at Oshodi-Isolo LGA.

Why it matters

Once the projects are completed, it will ameliorate the traffic situation on those roads and ease the plight of commuters.

Coronation ads
Related Topics:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Mrs Babalola Ogunlana St Egbeda

    November 4, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Nicely, what of Ogunlana St at Egbeda.the street has been very bad since 2018 when the street sweepers has abandoned the area making it worse
    And it used to be a relief street for major road users.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Business

FG tasks experts, host institutions to join sub-technical committees on Police reform

The National Human Rights Commission has called for interested members of the public to be a part of the Police reform process.

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Nigerian Companies will soon start contributing to the Police Trust Fund, Police Reforms, FG tasks expert and host institutions on Police Reforms, calls for membership of sub-technical committee on police reform.

Based on current happenings and the need to implement a change in the Nigerian Police Force; the Federal Government of Nigeria has called on the public, experts, and host institutions to partake in the ongoing police reform process.

This is a result of the prolonged face-off between the Nigerian Police and civilians which metamorphosed into a demonstration tagged #EndSARS Protest.

This is according to a verified tweet by the Government of Nigeria.

Why it matters

GTBank 728 x 90

The need for collaborative stakeholder engagement cannot be overemphasized, considering the prolonged face-off between the Nigeria Police and her citizens.

The anticipated police reforms – based on the report of the 2018 Presidential panel on the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which avails the country a comprehensive attempt at proposing law enforcement reforms in Nigeria, is a welcome development.

This will rid the Nigerian Police Force of alleged cases of torture, unlawful arrests, extortion, extra-judicial killings; thereby, enhancing its image and the relationship with the populace.

Coronation ads

Following recommendations of the Presidential panel report, the National Human Rights Commission is working in partnership with the Nigerian Police Force, the Police Service Commission, Ministry of Police Affairs, Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders to design institutional and operational reforms and programmes that will engender professionalism, respect for human rights and accountability in law enforcement agents in Nigeria.

What they are saying

A verified tweet by the Government of Nigeria reads thus: “Opportunities to be a part of the Police Reform Process: Call for Expressions of Interest for: —Membership of @NhrcNigeria Technical SubCommittees (TSCs) on Police Reforms —Host Institutions for TSCs —Experts to deliver on specific TSC outputs Deadline: Mon Nov 16, 2020.

What you should know

The Federal Government set up the technical subcommittee to study and review the recommendations of the 2018 presidential panel and most importantly propose reforms.

Jaiz bank ads

The Technical Sub Committees (TSCs) has five departments, namely: Training, Logistics, Arrest/Investigations, Regulations, and Welfare.

Webinar slide

Continue Reading

Business

Planned revocation of right of occupancy may impair our assets by N4.63 billion – Ikeja Hotel Plc

Ikeja Hotel says that the revocation of the company’s right of occupancy on its landed property could impair the assets of the company.

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Ikeja Hotels Plc appoints a new acting CEO, Lagos State Government right of occupancy revocation may impair our assets by N4.63 billion - Owner of Sheraton Hotel,Lagos State Government right of occupancy revocation may impair our assets by N4.63 billion - Owner of Sheraton Hotel

Ikeja Hotel Plc – owners of Sheraton Hotel, has disclosed that the purported revocation of the company’s right of occupancy on its landed property situated at Opebi Gorge, Ikeja, Lagos, has the potential to impair the assets of the Group to the tune of N4.63 billion if the government succeeds.

This was disclosed by the Management of Ikeja Hotel Plc in a press release sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

READ: Probe: Auditors submit report on Ikeja Hotel’s financial operations 

The press release partly reads,

“The Company received a letter dated October 15, 2020, from the Lagos State Government, purportedly revoking its right of occupancy on its land situated at Opebi Gorge, Ikeja, Lagos. The Company has taken legal action to contest this revocation. However, the revocation has the potential to impair the assets of the Group to the tune of N4. 63 Billion if the government succeeds.”

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: #EndSARS: Lagos promises Tax Break, financial support for owners of affected businesses

What this means

If the Lagos State Government succeeds in revoking the company’s right of occupancy on the land, it poses a potential of affecting their assets as they expect an impairment of N4.63 Billion.

(READ MORE: CBN’s COVID-19 N50 billion targeted credit facility)

Coronation ads

In the same vein, the profitability of the company is expected to suffer and wreak economic havoc on its core business segment. Hence, the revenue-generating capacity of the company would be constrained, as it recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company recorded a loss after tax of N1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2020.

READ: Ikeja Hotel Plc is considering a capital raise

Why this matters

The current reality is likely to affect the dividends accruable to the shareholders of Ikeja Hotel Plc, as the company may not declare dividends for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Jaiz bank ads

Webinar slide
Continue Reading

Business

FG seeking approval from National Assembly for $1.2 billion agric loan

FG has sought the approval of the National Assembly for a $1.2 billion loan aimed at fixing value chains in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Published

10 hours ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

FG seeking approval from National Assembly for $1.2 billion agric loan, Capital market to get more tax incentives - FG , FEC reviews Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas project contract, approves $2.571 billion, FG to reduce N1.5 trillion from 2020 budget due to coronavirus

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed said the Federal Government is seeking the approval of the National Assembly for a $1.2 billion loan aimed at fixing value chains in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The Minister disclosed this on Tuesday afternoon during the Finance ministry’s budget defence at the House of Representatives. The Minister also told the  Committee that the loan would be financed by the Brazilian Government.
What you should know

Nairametrics reported in June that the Federal Government announced plans to develop 142 agro-processing centres across the six geopolitical zones in the country.The projects will be funded by the “Green Imperative” programme a $1.2 billion joint Nigerian-Brazilian agriculture development scheme.

The Finance Minister said Nigeria needs to address the issues of its food value chain as the country diversifies away from oil.
“We need to address issues in the agriculture value chain as the country moves towards other sources of revenue. Already, the federal government is making efforts to acquire 100,000 hectares of land per state for food production.
“Roads will be built in such locations to provide access for farm inputs and ease the movement of farm produce to the markets. If the farmers can move their farm produce to markets, it will reduce post-harvest losses,” Ahmed said.
Nairametrics also reported in September that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)  revealed Nigeria needs to increase its level of bank credit to the agricultural sector by over 50% within the next 4 years to boost food production.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
ikeja electric
act markets
Advertisement
act markets
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
FCMB ads
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
act markets
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
bitad
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app
Advertisement