Lagos State Government earmarks 15 roads for rehabilitation
Lagos State Government has earmarked about 15 different roads in the state for rehabilitation and reconstruction.
In a bid for a greater and more developed city, the Lagos State Government has earmarked about 15 different roads in the state for rehabilitation and reconstruction. This comes barely a week after it flagged-off the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe expressway project, in what seems like concerted efforts in building and rehabilitating key infrastructures that can facilitate economic development.
The announcement was made today through the State Government’s official Twitter handle, as seen by Nairametrics.
The proposed 15 different roads listed are:
- Abaranje Road at Alimosho LGA.
- Shasha Road/Alimosho Road at Alimosho LGA.
- Moshalashi-Egbeda-Isheri Roundabout at Alimosho LGA.
- Olaniyi/Olayiwola street at Ifako Ijaiye LGA.
- Opebi Road (by Chicken Republic Inward Oregun Link Road) at Ikeja LGA.
- Oba Ogunnusi Road (by Berger Inwards Ogba) at Ikeja LGA.
- Household of God street/Olayiwola street at Ikeja LGA.
- Billings Way (Mobolaji Johnson Junction inwards Glass House) at Ikeja LGA.
- Lagos Ibadan Expressway (by Apostolic Church inwards Motorways) Kosofe LGA.
- Lateef Jakande Road (by Aadas Mall Junction/FirstGate/Acme Junction) at Ikeja LGA.
- MKO Abiola Garden Road at Ikeja LGA.
- Agege Motorway (by Palm Avenue Junction) at Mushin.
- Old Ota Road at Agege LGA.
- Olabode George at Eti-Osa LGA.
- Agege Motor Road (by Olupese, Oshodi) at Oshodi-Isolo LGA.
Why it matters
Once the projects are completed, it will ameliorate the traffic situation on those roads and ease the plight of commuters.
FG tasks experts, host institutions to join sub-technical committees on Police reform
The National Human Rights Commission has called for interested members of the public to be a part of the Police reform process.
Based on current happenings and the need to implement a change in the Nigerian Police Force; the Federal Government of Nigeria has called on the public, experts, and host institutions to partake in the ongoing police reform process.
This is a result of the prolonged face-off between the Nigerian Police and civilians which metamorphosed into a demonstration tagged #EndSARS Protest.
This is according to a verified tweet by the Government of Nigeria.
Opportunities to be a part of the Police Reform Process:
Call for Expressions of Interest for:
—Membership of @NhrcNigeria Technical Sub-Committees (TSCs) on Police Reforms
—Host Institutions for TSCs
—Experts to deliver on specific TSC outputs
Deadline: Mon Nov 16, 2020
Why it matters
The need for collaborative stakeholder engagement cannot be overemphasized, considering the prolonged face-off between the Nigeria Police and her citizens.
The anticipated police reforms – based on the report of the 2018 Presidential panel on the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which avails the country a comprehensive attempt at proposing law enforcement reforms in Nigeria, is a welcome development.
This will rid the Nigerian Police Force of alleged cases of torture, unlawful arrests, extortion, extra-judicial killings; thereby, enhancing its image and the relationship with the populace.
Following recommendations of the Presidential panel report, the National Human Rights Commission is working in partnership with the Nigerian Police Force, the Police Service Commission, Ministry of Police Affairs, Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders to design institutional and operational reforms and programmes that will engender professionalism, respect for human rights and accountability in law enforcement agents in Nigeria.
What they are saying
A verified tweet by the Government of Nigeria reads thus: “Opportunities to be a part of the Police Reform Process: Call for Expressions of Interest for: —Membership of @NhrcNigeria Technical SubCommittees (TSCs) on Police Reforms —Host Institutions for TSCs —Experts to deliver on specific TSC outputs Deadline: Mon Nov 16, 2020.”
What you should know
The Federal Government set up the technical subcommittee to study and review the recommendations of the 2018 presidential panel and most importantly propose reforms.
The Technical Sub Committees (TSCs) has five departments, namely: Training, Logistics, Arrest/Investigations, Regulations, and Welfare.
Planned revocation of right of occupancy may impair our assets by N4.63 billion – Ikeja Hotel Plc
Ikeja Hotel says that the revocation of the company’s right of occupancy on its landed property could impair the assets of the company.
Ikeja Hotel Plc – owners of Sheraton Hotel, has disclosed that the purported revocation of the company’s right of occupancy on its landed property situated at Opebi Gorge, Ikeja, Lagos, has the potential to impair the assets of the Group to the tune of N4.63 billion if the government succeeds.
This was disclosed by the Management of Ikeja Hotel Plc in a press release sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The press release partly reads,
“The Company received a letter dated October 15, 2020, from the Lagos State Government, purportedly revoking its right of occupancy on its land situated at Opebi Gorge, Ikeja, Lagos. The Company has taken legal action to contest this revocation. However, the revocation has the potential to impair the assets of the Group to the tune of N4. 63 Billion if the government succeeds.”
What this means
If the Lagos State Government succeeds in revoking the company’s right of occupancy on the land, it poses a potential of affecting their assets as they expect an impairment of N4.63 Billion.
In the same vein, the profitability of the company is expected to suffer and wreak economic havoc on its core business segment. Hence, the revenue-generating capacity of the company would be constrained, as it recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company recorded a loss after tax of N1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2020.
Why this matters
The current reality is likely to affect the dividends accruable to the shareholders of Ikeja Hotel Plc, as the company may not declare dividends for the year ended December 31, 2020.
FG seeking approval from National Assembly for $1.2 billion agric loan
FG has sought the approval of the National Assembly for a $1.2 billion loan aimed at fixing value chains in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed said the Federal Government is seeking the approval of the National Assembly for a $1.2 billion loan aimed at fixing value chains in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.
Nairametrics reported in June that the Federal Government announced plans to develop 142 agro-processing centres across the six geopolitical zones in the country.The projects will be funded by the “Green Imperative” programme a $1.2 billion joint Nigerian-Brazilian agriculture development scheme.
