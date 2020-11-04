Economy & Politics
INEC earmarks N1 billion for the resumption of voter registration in 2021
The Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will commence in the first quarter of 2021 ahead of the 2023 general election.
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has announced that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will commence in the first quarter of 2021, ahead of the 2023 general election.
According to Channels, the disclosure was made today by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, accompanied by National Commissioners, Directors & the Technical Team, during the Commission’s 2021 Budget Defense session before the Senate Committee on INEC.
The INEC boss, who said that the exercise is expected to gulp a sum of N1billion, affirmed his support for diaspora voting and called on the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to accommodate diaspora and early voting.
What you should know
On October 26, 2020, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, said the commission plans to resume the exercise in the first quarter of 2020.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the voter registration exercise and CVR is a national exercise that requires the mobilization of a lot of equipment, materials, and personnel.
Why this matter
It is important to note that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise which will commence in the first quarter of 2021 ahead of the 2023 general election would capture new registrants including those who have reached the national voting age of 18 years, and those that have issues with their PVCs, such as replacement of lost or defaced cards and transfers from former locations.
Economy & Politics
WTO Leadership: Okonjo-Iwela’s emergence as DG faces another new hurdle
The rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic in Switzerland could disrupt the WTO’s ability to confirm Okonjo-Iweala as the DG.
The bid by the World Trade Organization (WTO) to choose a new Director-General by next week could be delayed by at least one month, due to the rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic in Switzerland, which houses the headquarters of the multinational trade organization.
According to a report from Bloomberg, this new development could further disrupt the WTO’s ability to confirm Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the first African and woman to lead the organization in its 25-year history.
It was gathered that while some in-person meetings may become virtual, senior WTO officials are discussing the possibility of postponing their plan to make a formal announcement on Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment at a general council meeting initially scheduled for Nov. 9 at the WTO’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
It can be recalled that Geneva’s cantonal authorities, on Sunday, announced strict new lockdown measures, following a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the Swiss city. It pointed out that from November 2, 2020, to November 29, 2020, the area will prohibit public and private events of more than 5 people.
The potential delay of next week’s meeting by WTO to take a final decision on the appointment of a new DG is neither the only or greatest hurdle to Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as director-general.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the Trump administration on October 28, said it would not support the emergence of Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, who is the consensus candidate, as the new DG of WTO, because the U.S. preferred South Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-Hee, for the job, who they insisted is still in the race.
The US government unilaterally opposition to Okonjo-Iweala is despite the fact that the WTO selection committee determined she clearly carried the largest support by members and enjoyed broad support from members at all levels of development and from all geographic regions.
The U.S. move has disrupted the leadership race because all WTO decisions are made by a consensus of its 164 members, which means a single country, in this case, the United States, can oppose a decision for any reason.
Economy & Politics
Gbajabiamila roots for the review of Federal Character Laws
House of Reps Speaker has called for the review of the federal character structure the country runs.
The speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has lent his voice to one of the pressing issues in Nigeria, which concerns reviewing the Federal Character Laws as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.
The honourable speaker made the revelation during the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) National Strategy Meeting and Retreat in Abuja.
According to him, the need to broaden the scope of the federal character laws in the Nigerian constitution has become imperative.
He is of the opinion that it contrasts with the nation’s realities, as it limits national opportunities to geographical spread alone, without factoring in other criteria like gender, persons living with disabilities, and age classification.
What they are saying
Commenting on the need for the review of the federal character laws in Nigeria, Hon. Gbajabiamila said:
“In thinking outside the box, I think we should consider an amendment in the constitution to the definition of federal character because when we talk about Federal Character within the context of appointments, infrastructure and the rest of it in the constitution, Federal Character as it is, is limited to where you are from, like your ethnicity.
“I think it’s time that we expand the definition of Federal Character because the character of a Nation is not just based on your tribe, it’s based on Religion, it’s based on where you are from, it’s based on your sex, it’s based on your age. So when you are talking about Federal Character you look at all those things and they are what make up the Federal Character.”
The Speaker ended by charging the young legislators to provide solutions to some vital questions on burning national issues.
Economy & Politics
FAAC disburses N682.06 billion to 3 tiers of govt in September [Full-List]
FAAC disbursed the sum of N682.06bn to the three tiers of government in September 2020.
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed the sum of N682.06bn to the three tiers of government in September 2020. This is contained in the latest monthly FAAC report released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
According to the report, the federal allocation of N682.06bn disbursed to the three tiers (FG, States and LGAs) indicates a 1% marginal increase when compared to N676.4 billion disbursed in August 2020.
READ: FAAC disburses N647.35 billion in February as allocation drops further
Explore the Advanced Financial Calculators on Nairametrics
The Breakdown
A cursory look at the report showed that in September, the Federal Government received a total of N272.90bn (40%), States received a total of N197.65bn (21.6%) and Local Governments received N147.42bn (21.6%). The sum of N30.88bn (4.5%) was shared among the oil producing states as 13% derivation fund.
In addition, revenue generating agencies such as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) received N6.66bn (1%), N13.48bn (2%) and N5.70bn (0.8%) respectively as cost of revenue collections.
READ: Report accuses World Bank of ‘toying’ with Nigeria over $1.5 billion loan
READ: MTN Nigeria posts N975.76 billion revenue for Q3 2020
Further breakdown of revenue allocation distribution to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) revealed that the sum of N196.56bn was disbursed to the FGN consolidated revenue account; N4.78bn was disbursed as share of derivation and ecology; N2.39bn as stabilization fund; N8.03bn was for the development of natural resources; and N6.12bn to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
READ: ASUU insists on rejection of IPPIS, says some Professors get N8,000 as salary
States federal allocation rose marginally
In September 2020, allocation to states rose by 3.4% to N197.65 billion compared to N198.8 billion recorded in the previous month.
The top five states with the largest share of monthly allocation in September are Delta (N13.8 Billion), Lagos (N11.44 billion), Rivers (N11.04 billion), Akwa Ibom (10.33 billion) and Bayelsa (N8.33billion). On the other hand, the top five states at the bottom of the ranking are Ekiti (N3.8 billion), Ogun (N3.7 billion), Plateau (N3.6 billion), Osun (N3.24 billion), and Cross River (N3.23 billion).
READ: FG warns Nigerians about on-going N3million COVID-19 grant scam
READ: Despite shutdown, Caverton rakes in N8billion in Helicopter and Aircraft revenues
Key Takeaway
The federal allocation disbursed to the three tiers in September showed consistent improvement, when compared the previous months. However, this is still a short fall when compared to N740.87bn disbursed to the three tiers in the corresponding period of 2019.
READ: Power: Nigeria records transmission peak of 5,459.50MW – TCN
The marginal growth recorded in the disbursed federal allocation may be due to the rise in revenue generation, on the back of earlier improvement in both domestic and cross border economic activities.
For states in Nigeria that largely depend on federal allocation to meet recurrent obligations, this may represent some sort of boost. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic (second wave) currently emerging in some developed economies may threaten oil price (the country’s main revenue source), as industrial activities may collapse globally for the second time in the year.