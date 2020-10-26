Inferno razes down SUBEB office in Ondo State

The Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) annex office in Oke Eda, Akure has been allegedly razed down by fire. The inferno affected the marketing office of the state government-owned television station, which also housed the building.

The cause of the inferno still remains unknown, as investigations are underway.

Recently there have been reported cases of arson, lootings, and killings perpetrated by hoodlums. It is yet to be known if this incident is related to the hijacked #EndSARS protests.

Confirming the incident, an anonymous staff opined that the fire incident might have happened overnight. She also said that all buildings and files in the offices were affected by the fire.

“All the buildings, because it was made of wood, are gone. It was completely burnt.

“We can’t lay our hands on anything. Everything in the office is gone,” she said.