Inferno razes down SUBEB office in Ondo State
The SUBEB annex office in Akure, Ondo State has been razed down by a mysterious fire.
The Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) annex office in Oke Eda, Akure has been allegedly razed down by fire. The inferno affected the marketing office of the state government-owned television station, which also housed the building.
The cause of the inferno still remains unknown, as investigations are underway.
What you should know
Recently there have been reported cases of arson, lootings, and killings perpetrated by hoodlums. It is yet to be known if this incident is related to the hijacked #EndSARS protests.
What they are saying
Confirming the incident, an anonymous staff opined that the fire incident might have happened overnight. She also said that all buildings and files in the offices were affected by the fire.
“All the buildings, because it was made of wood, are gone. It was completely burnt.
“We can’t lay our hands on anything. Everything in the office is gone,” she said.
Ebute Metta Railway station will be completed by December – Presidency
President Buhari’s aide has disclosed that Ebute Metta Railway Station is expected to be completed in the next two months.
The Ebute Metta Railway Station, one of the stations on the Lagos-Ibadan railway route is expected to be completed by December 2020.
This is according to the Personal Assistant on New Media to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bashir Ahmad, who disclosed this on Monday, through his verified Twitter handle.
The Ebute Metta Railway Station, one of the stations on the Lagos-Ibadan Railway route is nearly completed, the station and other stations on the route are expected to be completed by December. #PMBAtWork
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 25, 2020
Mr. Ahmad further revealed that the station and other stations on the route are expected to be completed by December.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier revealed that the $1.6 billion Lagos-Ibadan railway project will be completed on or before January 2021. This is according to a forecast by the honorable Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.
Why it matters
The near completion status of the Ebute Metta railway station is a big boost to achieving the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project. The railway project will help in decongesting our roads and enable the roads to last longer.
This is a big boost to the government’s drive to build strategic infrastructures that will drive economic growth and development.
7 stowaways, including Nigerians, arrested after suspected hijacking off Isle of Wight
Seven suspects were detained after a hijacking involving stowaways on a tanker off the Isle of Wight.
7 stowaways, including Nigerians on board a Liberian registered oil tanker heading for England have been detained, after a suspected hijacking off the coast of Isle of Wight.
This was announced by the UK’s Ministry of Defence and several British News Media on Sunday evening.
In response to a police request, the Defence Secretary and Home Secretary authorised Armed Forces personnel to board a ship in the English Channel to safeguard life and secure a ship that was subject to suspected hijacking. (1/2)
— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 25, 2020
The Ministry of Defence said: “In response to a police request, the Defence Secretary and Home Secretary authorised Armed Forces personnel to board a ship in the English Channel to safeguard life and secure a ship that was subject to suspected hijacking.
“Armed forces have gained control of the ship and seven individuals have been detained. Police investigations will now continue. Initial reports confirm the crew are safe and well.”
According to BBC, the ship, Nave Andromeda, was on its way to the Fawley oil refinery in Southampton from Lagos, Nigeria and left Nigeria on the 5th of October.
“According to a source close to the shipping company, the crew were aware of stowaways on board, but the stowaways became violent towards the crew while it was off the Isle of Wight.
“The crew retreated to the ship’s citadel, a secure area in which they can lock themselves, making it impossible for attackers to get in.
“This is standard procedure during a terrorist or pirate attack, but there is no suggestion the crew were doing more than protecting themselves from the stowaways. The crew contacted the coastguard, which then alerted police.
“The men, from Nigeria and Liberia, waved metal poles and threw faeces and urine after being found hiding on the Grande Tema,” BBC said.
The British Chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, Tobias Ellwood, said the stowaways taking over the ship, or forcing the ship not to be in command could have triggered a ” multi-agency alarm” which caused protocols to be put into action.
#EndSARS protest: Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria sues for peace
Chairman of the Cross River State PFN has urged protesting youth to sheathe their sword and give peace a chance.
The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) join the list of well-meaning organizations advocating for peace in this critical time, just as the body urged the protesting youth to sheathe their sword, and give peace a chance.
The appeal comes after weeks of protests that have rocked different parts of the country. Making this vital call is the Chairman of PFN, Cross River State chapter, Dr. Lawrence Ekwok, who made the appeal in a statement made available to The Vanguard.
What they are saying
Dr. Lawrence said, “On behalf of the entire leadership and membership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, (the umbrella body of all Pentecostal Churches) in Cross River State, I hereby appeal to all protesting youths in Cross River state to sheath their swords.
“I wholeheartedly feel and share in their pains that may have provoked the protests, however, have made their points loud and clear; I, therefore, appeal for restraint and call for calm and a stop to further destruction of property in the state.
“This is especially so as the public property belongs to the people of Cross River State and not to any individual whether in government or out of government, just as it will not be fair to destroy property belonging to private persons or concerns who are contributing to the development of Cross River State.
“I am confident that our well-meaning youth will heed this call even as I pray that the Lord God Almighty will bless them and intervene speedily and restore peace to Cross River State in Jesus name, Amen!”
Why this matter
The call is a step in the right direction, as it will help to reduce tension and avert looming religious, political, and ethnic crises that are capable of destabilizing the country. Therefore, it will be remarkable for other religious bodies, ethnic, and religious leaders to rise up to the challenge of condemning the arson and looting that have pervaded the nooks and crannies of the nation.