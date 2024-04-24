The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has transferred regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Ondo state to the state’s electricity regulatory bureau.

This was disclosed by the NERC in a public notice where it stated that its actions were in line with the provisions of the Electricity Act of 2023.

The commission stated that the Ondo state government having fulfilled the requirements of the law as spelt out in the Electricity Act 2023 notified it of its intent to regulate the electricity market in the state which was approved.

It stated, “In compliance with the amended Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN) and the Electricity Act 2023 (Amended), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC or the Commission) has issued an order to transfer regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Ondo State from the Commission to the Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (OSERB).”

By this order, the newly created Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (OSERB) will now regulate the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) which oversees electricity distribution in the state.

Recommended reading: NERC cedes regulatory oversight of Enugu electricity market to state government

Conditions for Benin Disco to meet

However, the transfer order by the NERC listed two main provisions which include; the BEDC to incorporate a new subsidiary to carry out electricity distribution in the state and the new sub distribution company would have to apply for distribution license from the Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (OSERB) in the next 60days.

Backstory

The electricity act signed into law by President Tinubu last year deregulated electricity distribution across the country empowering state governments to set up their own regulator to oversee power generation and distribution within their state.

The NERC yesterday approved similar orders for Enugu and Ekiti states making them the pioneers state owned electricity regulators in the country.