The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has said that the anti-graft agency recovered over N120 billion since his assumed office six months ago.

Olukoyede disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday during a chat with media executives at the commission’s headquarters.

He said that the agency also secured over 1,600 convictions within the same timeframe.

The commission’s boss emphasized that Nigeria needs the EFCC to survive, as the agency continues to recover stolen money from individuals almost every day.

“We need this institution to survive. We have wiped tears off so many victims’ eyes, people that were swindled in their millions. Every day, we keep recovering money for victims.

“In my six months, we have recovered close to N120 billion and made over 1,600 convictions,” he said.

EFCC vows to arraign Yahaya Bello

On the issue of arraignment of the former Kogi governor, Olukoyede said he made personal efforts to invite Bello to respond to investigations regarding his alleged involvement in money laundering to the tune of N80.02 billion.

According to him, he had a telephone conversation with the former governor offering him ample opportunities to present himself for interrogation by investigators of the EFCC.

“On my honour, I put a call to him to honour him as a former governor. He said, “I can’t come,” claiming that a certain lady has surrounded the EFCC with over 100 Journalists to embarrass or intimidate him and all that stuff.

“ I said if that is your fear, I will make you come directly to my floor. I will invite my operatives to interrogate you in my own office. What could be more honourable than that? Do you know what he said? “Can’t they come to my village?” My Director of Investigations also sent a message to him”, he said.

What you should know

The planned arraignment of the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, coincides with the ongoing trial of his nephew, Alli Bello, Daudu Suleiman, and another individual for fraud.

They are charged with misappropriating public funds amounting to N80.2 billion.

In this case, Yahaya Bello was mentioned as an accomplice in several charges, suggesting that security agencies intend to pursue legal action against the former governor.

Nairametrics also reported a state high court in Kogi previously issued an injunction preventing the EFCC from detaining or prosecuting Yahaya Bello.

The decision of the lower court has been challenged, and a ruling has not yet been issued.

Furthermore, the EFCC and other security bodies have issued a warrant for Bello’s arrest.