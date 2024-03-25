Alles Charis Gas Limited, a fast-growing player in the energy industry, today announced the official launch of its brand-new 10th 55 Metric ton Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Refilling Plant in Owo, Ondo State.

This is the 3rd refilling plant in Ondo state, with two in Oba-Ile and Ondo town respectively. This expansion marks a significant expansion for Alles Charis Gas Limited and its commitment to serving the growing demand for LPG in the region.

The new LPG refilling plant will provide a safe, efficient, and convenient source of LPG for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Owo and surrounding areas. The plant features advanced technology and automation systems to ensure the highest quality and safety standards.

Key benefits of the new LPG refilling plant include:

Increased capacity to cater to the demand for LPG in Owo : The facility seats a 55 Metric ton tank. The purpose is to ensure a consistent supply to cater to the area’s residents and businesses.

: The facility seats a 55 Metric ton tank. The purpose is to ensure a consistent supply to cater to the area’s residents and businesses. Easy accessibility : The plant’s location offers easy accessibility, reducing travel time and enhancing the customer experience.

: The plant’s location offers easy accessibility, reducing travel time and enhancing the customer experience. Skilled personnel: Our station operators are (MISTDO) certified. Minimum Industry Safety Training for Downstream Operations (MISTDO) is a basic safety training requirement which must be undertaken by ALL personnel working in the downstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry. Coupled with excellent customer service skills, our staff are equipped to provide a positive customer experience to potential customers.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new LPG refilling plant in Owo” said Folajomi Adegbulugbe, Director of Business at Alles Charis Gas Limited. “The facility represents our ongoing dedication to providing our customers with reliable and dependable cooking gas supply. With this expansion, we are confident that we can meet the increasing demand for clean and efficient energy solutions in Owo, its environs and largely the south-west region.

At Alles Charis we believe in igniting flavourful moments in the lives of our customers. Our brand message encapsulates our dedication to enhancing everyday experiences by providing safe, convenient, and environmentally friendly energy solutions.

With the launch of this new facility, Alles Charis is contributing to providing clean, affordable, and accessible energy solutions for domestic consumption.