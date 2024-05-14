Melinda French Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, announced her resignation from the organization on Monday, with her departure set to take effect on June 7, leaving her ex-husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, as the sole chair of the foundation.

In a statement shared on social media, Melinda French Gates expressed her decision, stating,

“After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together,”

Ms Gates wrote in her statement, adding that under an agreement with Mr Gates, she will now have an additional $12.5billion for her own charitable work on women and families. The statement did not provide specific reasons for her departure.

What to know

The announcement comes three years after the finalisation of her divorce from Bill Gates. The couple, who married in 1994 and announced their divorce in 2021, co-chaired the foundation since its inception in 2001, utilizing their wealth amassed from Microsoft’s success to address issues such as child poverty and preventable diseases worldwide.

Notably, the foundation’s efforts have been focused on combating malaria and improving sanitation in impoverished regions.

Bill Gates expressed gratitude for Melinda’s significant contributions to the foundation, acknowledging her role in shaping strategies and initiatives that have greatly impacted global health and gender equality.

“As a co-founder and co-chair, Melinda has been instrumental in shaping our strategies and initiatives, significantly impacting global health and gender equality,” Bill Gate said.

More insight

Mark Suzman, the organization’s chief executive, also lauded Melinda’s role in establishing the foundation’s values and guiding its accomplishments over the past 24 years.

Reflecting on her departure, he expressed admiration for her contributions and stated, “I truly admire Melinda, and the critical role she has played in starting the foundation and in setting our values. She has played an essential role in all that we’ve accomplished over the past 24 years.”

With Melinda French Gates’ resignation, the foundation will undergo a name change, simplifying its title to the Gates Foundation from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Despite her departure, both Bill Gates and Mark Suzman expressed confidence in Melinda’s continued impact through her future philanthropic endeavors.

The philanthropic landscape will undoubtedly observe the ripple effects of Melinda French Gates’ decision to focus on her individual initiatives, signaling a new chapter in her journey of advocating for women’s empowerment and family welfare on a global scale.