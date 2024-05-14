The National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) says it has delivered 996 metric tons of assorted grains to vulnerable residents of Plateau state.

NEMA disclosed this via its official X Page on Monday, May 13, 2024.

It stated that the assorted food commodities delivered to the Plateau State Government, is for distribution to vulnerable individuals in the state.

NEMA stated,

“The Director-General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar Represented by Zonal Director NEMA North Central Bashir Idris Garga, during the presentation of the food items to Governor Caleb Mutfwang stated that this initiative is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to alleviate the impact of high food prices in the country . “The gesture is in fulfilling President Bola Tinubu’s promise to mitigate the effects of the economic downturn. “The 996 metric tons of food items include maize (7;840 50 kg bags) 374 MT, millet(3230 50kg bags)161MT,sorghum,(8;840 50kg bags)442 MT were released from the National Strategic Reserve.” “Plateau State has been allocated specific quantities of each commodity, which will be distributed to deserving beneficiaries through local government committees. Religious organizations and boarding schools will also receive a portion of the items.”

Days ago, NEMA tweeted it presented 1,312 metric tonnes of assorted food commodities to the Kaduna State Government for distribution to vulnerable persons in the state.

Plateau Governor speaks

NEMA quoted Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang, expressing “gratitude for the support and assured equitable distribution to vulnerable citizens.”

The governor added,

“We are living in difficult times and moments when mistakes of the past have led us to the current problems we are confronting. “The problems required painful policies to be put in place, which made life painful at the moment. “Mr President has deemed fit to procure and release these items to every state of the federation so that we can address the immediate stomach challenges while we are waiting for bumper harvest this year. “It is my prayer that next year we will not need to supply palliatives but will be able to farm sufficiently to be able to provide food security to our people and be able to drive hunger from every home in Nigeria,”

What you should know

Nairametrics had previously reported when the Nigerian customs began distributing seized bags of rice to Nigerians at discounted prices, the development resulted in a stampede forcing the exercise to be halted.

Still on addressing the food crisis, President Bola Tinubu directed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to immediately release about 42,000 metric tons of maize, millet, and other commodities from the national strategic reserves.

The target population are the less privilege residing across the 774 Local Government Areas of the nation.

NEMA is an agency of government focused on disaster management in all parts of Nigeria.

It is under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Nairametrics previously reported that the flag-off ceremony in April 8, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi, assured that every state will benefit from the distribution.