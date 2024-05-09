The Federal Government of Nigeria says it has delivered 1,437.5 metric tonnes of grains to vulnerable Nigerians in Niger state.

The delivery ceremony was announced by the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) via its X page on Thursday May 9, 2024.

NEMA emphasized that the gesture was part of a nationwide initiative approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which targets the distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes to vulnerable Nigerians.

Nairametrics previously reported that NEMA flagged off the distribution of the approved 42,000 metric tonnes in Sokoto state on April 8, 2024.

NEMA’s Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, who handed over the grains to Niger state Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago in Minna on Thursday, said the federal government was determined to address the harsh economic situation.

NEMA equally announced the delivery of assorted grains to Delta state the same day.

They include 975 metric tons of maize (19,500 bags of 50kg) and 117.5 metric tons of garri (4,700 bags of 25kg).

Umar stressed in Minna that the grains be distributed equally across all local government areas in the state.

What she said,

“In fulfilment of his promise to reduce the impact of the current economic down-turn being experienced in the country in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, Mr President approved the release of 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted food commodities from the National Strategic Reserve. “The assorted food commodities include maize, millet, sorghum and garri. “After sharing the commodities and successfully transporting the quantity allocated to Niger state, today we are here to hand over the food items to the state government for distribution to the identified deserving beneficiaries in the communities, through the constituted committees in each local government area (LGA). “It is worthy of note that based on the allocation table, Niger State has been allocated; 550 metric tonnes of maize (11,000 bags of 50kg), 650 metric tonnes of sorghum (13,000 bags of 50 kg) and 237 metric tonnes of millet (4,750 bags of 50kg).”

Mrs. Umar seized the moment to call for proactive measures against the anticipated floods in 2024, advising the state to ensure the public is enlightened while clean water channels should be created, among other preventive actions.

NEMA tweeted,

“Mrs. Umar specified that 20% of the food items should go to religious organizations and 3% to boarding schools. “The distribution will be managed by a local committee in each LGA, which includes representatives from various community and government bodies. “Governor Bago assured fair distribution of the grains and announced the formation of an early warning committee to address flood risks. “He also sought further support for Internally Displaced Persons in the state affected by security issues.”

Every State To Benefit

Recall that the flag-off ceremony in April 8, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi, assured that every state will benefit from the distribution.

Malagi had assured, “I’m pleased to announce that we have kicked off distribution of the 42,000 metric tonnes of grains approved by President Tinubu for release to vulnerable Nigerians from our Strategic Reserves. “The distribution is being supported by @nemanigeria, with the active involvement of our security agencies, to ensure transparency. “Rest assured that every State in the country will benefit from the distribution, and we will ensure that we deliver regular updates and information.”

What You Should Know

Nairametrics had previously reported when the Nigerian customs began distributing seized bags of rice to Nigerians at discounted prices, the development resulted in a stampede forcing the exercise to be halted.

Still on addressing the food crisis, President Bola Tinubu directed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to immediately release about 42,000 metric tons of maize, millet, and other commodities from the national strategic reserves.

The target population are the less privilege residing across the 774 Local Government Areas of the nation.

NEMA is an agency of government focused on disaster management in all parts of Nigeria.

It is under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.