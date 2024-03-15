President Tinubu has appointed Mrs Zubaida Umar as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

She is the first woman to be appointed as the Director General of the agency.

Mrs. Zubaida Umar brings a wealth of experience spanning over two decades across various sectors, including Human Resources, Finance, and Administration.

She is a member of both the Chartered Institute of Bankers and the Institute of Credit Administration.

Her credentials boast ACCA certifications in Public Financial Management and Digital & Sustainability Financing, underscoring her expertise in financial governance and contemporary financing models.

Previously serving as the Executive Director of Finance and Corporate Services at the Federal Mortgage Bank, Mrs. Umar spearheaded strategic initiatives that redefined the institution’s landscape.

Under her leadership, the bank underwent a comprehensive transformation, transitioning into a modern, technologically advanced mortgage and financial services provider.

According to the Special Adviser to the President, the President expects that the appointment of Mrs. Zubaida Umar will instil the necessary fiscal prudence and operational efficiency within NEMA.

It is anticipated that her appointment will herald a new era for the agency, characterized by proactive emergency response mechanisms and a heightened emphasis on prevention and climate change readiness in its execution of its core mandate.