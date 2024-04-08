The Federal Government of Nigeria has flagged off the distribution of the approved 42,000 metric tonnes of grains to vulnerable Nigerians beginning with Sokoto state.

This is line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive targeted at helping the less privilege access food amid the economic situation.

This flag off ceremony was announced the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) via its X page on Monday, April, 8, 2024.

NEMA disclosed that relevant agencies are collaborating to ensure a seamless distribution to Nigerians.

It stated,

“The Federal Government has flagged off presentation of assorted food items to State Government for distribution as palliatives to vulnerable persons as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to cushion the impacts of global economic situation being experienced in the country.

“Recall that the President had approved the release of 42,000MT assorted grains from the National Strategic Reserve to be distributed to the vulnerable persons across the states

“In adherence to the directive, collaborative efforts were undertaken by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the National Emergency Management Agency to coordinate the planning and transportation of the food supplies.

“Mrs. Zubaida Umar, the Director General of NEMA, representing the Federal Government, officially initiated the handover ceremony to Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State, in the presence of Sen Abubakar Kyari, the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Malagi, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, and Sen Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security. Sen Kyari commended NEMA and security agencies for their meticulous efforts.”

Every State To Benefit

For the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi, every state should expect their share in the distribution.

He tweeted,

“I’m pleased to announce that we have kicked off distribution of the 42,000 metric tonnes of grains approved by President Tinubu for release to vulnerable Nigerians from our Strategic Reserves.

“Today in Sokoto, I joined the Governor of Sokoto State, H.E. @Ahmedaliyuskt, and my colleagues, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, @SenatorAKyari, and the Minister of State, @sabialiyu_ to flag-off the distribution.

“The distribution is being supported by @nemanigeria, with the active involvement of our security agencies, to ensure transparency.

“Rest assured that every State in the country will benefit from the distribution, and we will ensure that we deliver regular updates and information.”

What You Should Know

Nairametrics had previously reported when the Nigerian customs began distributing seized bags of rice to Nigerians at discounted prices, the development resulted in a stampede forcing the exercise to be halted.

Still on addressing the food crisis, President Bola Tinubu directed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to immediately release about 42,000 metric tons of maize, millet, and other commodities from the national strategic reserves.

The target population are the less privilege residing across the 774 Local Government Areas of the nation.

NEMA is an agency of government focused on disaster management in all parts of Nigeria. It is under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.