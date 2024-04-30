Okomu Oil Palm Plc has reported a pre-tax profit of N23.033 billion for the Q1 ended March 31, 2024, representing a 54.77% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

The strong profitability can be credited to substantial growth in revenue. According to the company’s 2024 Q1 financial statements, Okomu reported an impressive revenue of N43.483 billion, reflecting a 79.62% increase from the N24.208 billion reported the year prior.

Local sales continue to dominate Okomu Oil Palm Plc’s revenue stream, comprising over 90% of its total revenue. This suggests a strong presence and demand within the local market.

Key highlights (Q1 2024 vs Q1 2023)

Revenue: N43.483 billion +79.62% YoY

Cost of sales: N10.325 billion +135.09% YoY

Gross profit: N33.158 billion +67.33% YoY

Net operating expenses: N8.332 billion +77.96% YoY

Profit from continuing operations before tax changes in fair value: N24.826 billion +66.04% YoY

Exchange gain: N2.717 billion

Exchange loss: N4.290 billion

Profit after tax: N15.081 billion +48.19% YoY

Earnings per share: N15.81 +48.17% YoY

Commentary

The substantial surge in revenue, amounting to almost 80%, highlights Okomu Oil Palm Plc’s impressive performance. This robust growth suggests heightened demand for its products.

Despite a significant 135% surge in the cost of sales, primarily propelled by the oil palm segment, the substantial revenue generated ensured a robust gross profit margin of 76%.

This means that even though the expenses associated with producing and selling goods increased notably, the company was able to maintain a high proportion of revenue as gross profit after accounting for these costs.

For investors, a healthy gross profit margin of 76% despite a significant increase in the cost of sales is an encouraging sign. It suggests that Okomu Oil Palm Plc may have strong market demand, pricing power or effective cost management strategies in place.

The company’s recording of both an exchange loss of N4.290 billion and an exchange gain of N2.719 billion in contrast to the previous period suggests that it experienced fluctuations in foreign exchange rates during the period under consideration.

Sharp fluctuations in exchange gains and losses, particularly when diverging from past trends, can impact the company’s financial statements, affecting reported profits, shareholder equity, and investor sentiment.

Therefore, it is crucial for management to provide commentary on these fluctuations during earnings calls, offering insights into the company’s outlook.

Okomu Oil Palm Plc is a prominent player in the Agric/Crop Production sector, maintaining a solid track record of delivering returns to its shareholders through dividends and share price appreciation.

However, this year has seen a decline in its share price, with a 10.6% year-to-date (YtD) decline.