The Ekiti State Government of Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, says it has disbursed N300 million to residents whose properties were marked for demolition in Atikankan area of Ado Ekiti metropolis.

The distribution of the cheques took place on Monday at an event held at the Pavilion, Fajuyi , Ado Ekiti, by the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye.

The properties were said to be acquired for the construction of the proposed Ultra Modern Central Business District and Modern Park in the shanty area.

The statement partly reads, “The beneficiaries were those whose buildings would be demolished at Atikankan area of Ado Ekiti metropolis, a popular slum within the capital city, for the construction of the proposed Ultra Modern Central Business District and Modern Park in the renowned shanty area. “Interestingly, this gesture came barely three weeks Millions of Naira, were paid as compensation to those whose buildings and crops were demolished for the construction of 1.2 kilometres range flyover between Okeyinmi, ljigbo and Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti metropolis and Ekiti State Ring Road Phase 1. “Oyebanji stated that though the property was acquired as part of the determined strides to rid Ekiti of slums and shanties, as represented by the Atikankan area,, he said, won’t deter him from offering compensation to original owners of landed property in the axis.”

Transforming slumpy areas

Afuye said Atikankan has been a hideout for criminal elements to carry out evil activities.

She stressed that the government was committed to transforming urban slums into a befitting central hub thereby boosting economic opportunities in the state.

What she said

“The proposed project will be one of the major trading hubs in the state where government, private individuals, business and corporate organisations can buy and sell goods and services in a decent and more coordinated manner. The projects will have an impact and improve the living standards of the people as it is capable of generating employment for the youths. “Let me reiterate that none of the developmental projects where structures, crops and property are affected will be demolished without payment of full compensation to the beneficiaries of such property. My administration is committed to prompt payment of compensation, no matter how small it might be, so that the little amount paid will not be consumed by the inflation rate. “Although, the amount might be meagre compared with the cost of erecting new structures, but I want you to bear with us as this is part of the collective sacrifices we have to make to enjoy the prosperity of industrial and infrastructural development of our dear state”.

The Head of Service, Ekiti, Engr. Sunday Komolafe, revealed the proposed Central Business District and Park legacy projects would add aesthetic values to Ado Ekiti and upscale the state’s economic prosperity.