The EU delegation in Nigeria is offering recent graduates a six-month traineeship program to delve into the world of diplomatic missions.

The aim is to enable recent graduates from Nigerian universities with a strong interest in international relations to have an exciting opportunity to bridge cultures, tackle global challenges, and make a real difference on the world stage.

Demystifying the world of diplomacy

Nairametrics learnt that the program will provide firsthand insights into how the European Union Delegation functions in Nigeria.

Firstly, participants will learn about the role of a diplomatic mission, uncovering the inner workings and how it represents the interests and values of the EU in Nigeria. Furthermore, they will explore the specific activities and priorities of the EU Delegation, seeing how the EU fosters cooperation, promotes shared values and addresses critical issues facing both Nigeria and the broader international community.

Additionally, participants will gain valuable knowledge about the complex dynamics of international relations, including diplomacy, negotiation, and global governance.

Program details

The program will offer a traineeship of up to six months within the Regional Cooperation & Trade Sections of the EU Delegation to Nigeria, starting in mid-June 2024.

Trainees split their time between the Regional Cooperation Section (OPS4) and the Trade & Economics Section (T&E).

Trainees in the Regional Cooperation section will learn how to manage regional programs and the relationship with ECOWAS, spanning sectors such as peace & security, transport, energy, trade, maritime security, blue economy, and agriculture. The geographical scope includes the broader West Africa region, all ECOWAS member states, and the Gulf of Guinea.

Similarly, trainees in the Trade & Economics section will learn how to be responsible for monitoring relations with Nigeria in trade and economic sectors, including analysis and reporting on developments within Nigeria and occasionally in the West African region.

The main tasks involved for trainees

The main tasks involved for trainees include:

Conducting research and analysis on key trade and economic developments between the EU and Nigeria.

Reviewing regional trends and programs and activities undertaken by the international community.

Contributing to programming, identification, and appraisal of programs and projects in cooperation with beneficiary institutions in the ECOWAS region.

Drafting reports on regional events and contributing to sector analysis.

Following up on the implementation of projects and the performance of project managers and partners.

Attending and drafting reports of public events and meetings with ECOWAS and various implementing partners.

Monitoring media developments in Nigeria-EU trade and economic developments.

Tracking legislative changes in trade and investment.

Following positive developments of EU companies operating in Nigeria.

Candidate requirements

The program seeks bright and curious graduates with a strong academic background in international relations, political science, or a related field.

Ideal candidates must possess a genuine curiosity about the European Union and its role in the world and are eager to learn from experienced diplomats and gain practical insights into international affairs.

They must envision a career where they can contribute to building bridges between nations and promoting positive change.

The candidate must therefore meet the following requirements:

Nigerian citizens currently residing in Abuja.

Young graduates with at least bachelor’s degrees.

Maximum one year of professional experience.

No previous experience of more than six weeks in the EU Institutions.

Application process

Candidates apply by sending a detailed Europass CV, a cover letter, and fill an application form and send to Delegation-Nigeria-Recruitment@eeas.europa.eu with the subject “Funded Traineeship – OPS4-T&E.” The deadline for submitting applications is the 24th of May, 2024.

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses, travel, visa, insurance, and accommodation costs borne by the trainee. Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered, and shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview.

This program will provide recent graduates with an invaluable opportunity to gain experience in the exciting world of diplomacy and make a significant impact on global affairs.