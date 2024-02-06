The World Bank has stated in its latest Food Security report projects that seven states across the North-west and North-east to be at crisis food security level in 2024 because of insecurity and armed conflicts reducing the standards of living across the region.

The states highlighted by the bank are Borno, Adamawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Yobe, Sokoto, and Zamfara states.

Beyond Nigeria, the report noted that other countries in the West African region such as Burkina Faso, Chad, and Niger will experience varying degrees of food insecurity.

It stated, “It is projected that most areas in West and Central Africa will remain Minimally food insecure (IPC Phase 1) until May 2024, with some being categorized as Stressed IPC 2. Nigeria (far north of Adamawa, Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara states) will be at Crisis food security levels (IPC Phase 3), mostly because of persistent insecurity and armed conflict and deteriorating livelihoods.”

It further stated that areas in Northeastern states such Abadam, Bama, Guzamala, Marte etc will experience Emergency food security levels (IPC Phase 4) as a result of limited household food stock and access to market and humanitarian aid.

Low-income countries to see increased inflation

The report also noted that over 63.2% of low-income countries experienced inflation levels surpassing 5%, marking a 1.3%-point increase compared to the previous food update on January 17, 2023.

In lower-middle-income countries, 73.9% saw inflation levels exceeding 5%, while 48% of upper-middle-income countries maintained similar percentages as the last update, with no changes recorded.

The World Bank noted that in high-income countries, over 44.4% reported food inflation levels surpassing 5%, marking a 1.9% decrease compared to the previous food update.

Additionally, the report revealed that in real terms, food price inflation outpaced overall inflation in 71% of the 165 countries where data was available.

More Insights

The report further highlights the precarious situation many states in Nigeria find themselves as food prices scale the roofs. The latest CPI report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) puts food inflation at over 33%.

In October, the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) warned that around 5 million Nigerians are at risk of hunger in 2024.

The United Nations (UN) reported in its Africa Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition that since the onset of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 78% of Africans have been unable to afford a nutritious diet.

In July, President Tinubu declared an emergency on food insecurity in the country and moved the item to the National Security Council. However, the move has resulted in little or no impact as food prices continue to surge.

Yesterday, protest broke out in Niger state over rising food prices and hunger across the state.