Lafarge Africa Plc has released its unaudited financial statement for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, posting a pre-tax profit of N8.7 billion.

This represents a 61% year-on-year decline from the N22.5 billion posted in Q1 2023.

The group recorded a revenue of N137.8 billion, representing a 50% YoY growth from the N91.8 billion posted in Q1 2024. However, a net FX loss of N21.8 billion pushed the group’s finance costs to N23.1 billion, signifyi a staggering 3338% YoY rise from N671.6 million finance costs incurred in Q1 2023.

Key Highlights Q1 2024 vs Q1 2023

Revenue: N137.8 billion, +50% YoY

Cost of sales: N72.1 billion, +59% YoY

Selling and distribution costs: N27.3 billion, +46% YoY

Operating profit: N30.2 billion, +36% YoY

Finance costs: N23.1 billion, +3338% YoY

Profit before tax: N8.7 billion, -61% YoY

Profit after tax for the period: N5.2 billion, -65% YoY

Earnings per share: N0.32, -66% YoY

Total assets: N674 billion, -1% YTD

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period: N75.2 billion, -28% YoY

What you should know

After a year marked by significant losses for Nigerian businesses stemming from the devaluation of the Naira, the first quarter of 2024 failed to offer respite.

The continued depreciation of the Naira further impacted the financial standings of numerous companies, including Lafarge.

During the quarter, the group’s loans and borrowings declined by 82% YoY to N4.7 billion from N26.2 billion in Q1 2023. As the group repaid N23.6 billion of its principal obligations within the quarter.