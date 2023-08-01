Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the resignation of Ms. Sonal Shrivastava as Non-Executive Director.

This was disclosed in an official statement sent to NGX which was signed by the Company Secretary Adewunmi Alode.

Here’s an excerpt from the official statement:

Lafarge Africa Plc hereby notify The Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the resignation of Ms. Sonal Shrivastava as a Non-Executive Director of Lafarge Africa Plc (the “Company”). The Board and Management thank Ms. Shrivastava for her time on the Board and wish her well in her future endeavors.

The Company also announced the appointment of Mrs. Claudia Albertini as a Non-Executive Director.

Further to Ms. Shrivastava’s resignation, the Board of Lafarge Africa Plc has approved the appointment of Mrs. Claudia Albertini as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 28th July 2023, subject to the approval of the Company’s shareholders at its next Annual General Meeting.

Profile of Mrs. Claudia Albertini

Mrs. Claudia Albertini is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Holcim Group, overseeing Asia, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

She is a finance expert with over 25 years of experience in financial growth, mergers & acquisitions, people leadership, and organizational transformation.

Mrs. Albertini joined Holcim Group in the year 2000 as a Senior Controller with Holcim (Italy) and rose through the ranks to her current position as EMEA Region Chief Financial Officer.

She previously served in various capacities including CEO of Holcim Belgium, Head of Business Services & Corporate Projects at Holcim Group, and CFO for Holcim Belgium and Netherlands, amongst others.

She obtained a bachelor’s degree from the European School of Varese in 1989 and a master’s degree in economics and commerce from Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Milan, Italy in 1997.

She is a professional member of Aufsichtsrat Holcim, Germany, and has served as a Board member in several joint ventures and minority partnerships.