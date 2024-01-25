In a recent courtesy visit by the management team of Lafarge Africa Plc to his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun expressed profound appreciation for the substantial positive contributions made by Lafarge Africa Plc to the socio-economic development of Ogun State.

Acknowledging the company’s longstanding commitment to the local economy, Governor Abiodun emphasized the crucial role of collaboration with the private sector in addressing the challenges of sustainable economic growth and job creation.

With over 64 years of presence in Ogun State, Lafarge Africa Plc has played a pivotal role in the state’s economic development, exemplifying a commitment to sustainable growth and community empowerment.

The company’s extensive operations and investments have significantly contributed to job creation and overall economic prosperity.

Governor Abiodun also commended Lafarge for its impact on industrial activities, providing valuable employment opportunities for residents and fostering skills development.

Lafarge’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, including investments in education, healthcare, and community infrastructure, underscore its dedication to enhancing the quality of life for Ogun State residents.

The Governor noted that the collaboration between Lafarge and the Government of Ogun State enhanced the resilience of the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lafarge demonstrated a strong commitment to the well-being of Ogun State residents through the provision of equipped clinics for COVID-19 patients, medical supplies etc.

In response, Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lafarge, highlighted the company’s proud 64-year history of contributing to the economic growth of the Ewekoro axis.

The Lafarge CEO said,

“Lafarge is part of the Holcim Group, one of the world’s leading building materials giants. A commitment to the sustainable development of every community and every country in which we operate is fundamental, non-negotiable principle in our business.”

According to Mr. Alade-Akinyemi, the company’s commitment to sustainable development is nested in four pillars- circular economy, climate and energy, and people. Lafarge’s CSR interventions and commitments are carried out under the fourth pillar, “people”.

Governor Abiodun assured the company of continued collaboration for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders, noting that his government was committed to attracting other multinational companies to the state.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of Lafarge’s commitment to contributing to the region’s ongoing development.