Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun announced on Tuesday plans for the imminent launch of electric trucks and motorbikes.

He made this declaration during the opening of the 18th National Council of Transportation conference at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta.

The conference theme, “Enhancing Innovations and Technologies for Sustainable Transportation: Tackling the Energy Challenges,” underscores the importance of finding sustainable solutions.

Represented by the Commissioner for Transportation, Olugbenga Dairo, the governor emphasized Ogun State’s commitment to pioneering sustainable transportation systems through the adoption of alternative energy sources.

He highlighted the timeliness of the conference theme, given the current energy crisis resulting from the removal of fuel subsidies, which has led to increased transportation costs and related expenses.

“Ever before the Federal Government rolled out plans for the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Project, the state has taken the initiative by rolling out the CNG-compliant vehicles.

“These vehicles will support a green environment and ease the transportation burden faced by the public.

“Transportation with other alternative sources of energy, which include electric trucks and motorbikes would soon be launched in the state,” he said.

What you should know

In October 2023, Nairametrics reported that the Ogun State government launched the introduction of several CNG buses as part of its efforts to embrace vehicles utilizing alternative energy sources, prompted by the removal of petrol subsidies. This move was in response to the increased fuel prices, consequently driving up transportation costs.

The Ogun State Government forged a public-private partnership with Spiro, a company with a proven track record of successfully implementing similar schemes across the West African sub-region, to introduce CNG buses in the state.

During the unveiling of the CNG buses in Ogun State, Governor Abiodun outlined their intended use, stating they would serve campuses and facilitate transportation for civil servants. Moreover, these buses were slated to traverse critical routes, including the Mowe-Ibafo-Berger axis, Kuto-Wole Soyinka train station, Onikolobo to Idi-Aba corridor, and the Ita-Oshin-Adata route.

The Ogun State governor additionally announced plans to expand the CNG bus service, aiming to offer mass transportation for residents in areas including Sango-Ota, Sagamu, and Ijebu-Ode.