Lafarge Africa Plc., a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, has launched a revolutionary innovative and first of its kind water resistant cement in Nigeria called “Watershield’.

Developed with an unprecedented formula, Lafarge Africa Watershield Cement represents a groundbreaking achievement in construction materials, offering unmatched durability and superior water resistance.

Traditional cement and waterproofing solutions have long been plagued by issues of water damage, rust, and seepage, compromising the integrity of structures and leading to costly remedial works. Lafarge Watershield Cement emerges as a game-changer, addressing these challenges head-on and providing a solution that ensures the longevity and resilience of buildings.

Speaking at the launch of the new product at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, GMD/CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc, said: “Today, we gather to celebrate a milestone that marks not just the launch of a product, but a moment of transformation in the construction industry. I am immensely proud to introduce this new Watershield Cement, a product that embodies our company’s spirit of innovation, excellence, and commitment to sustainability.”

According to Alade-Akinyemi: ‘’You can agree with me that once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along, altering the course of an entire industry. Lafarge Watershield Cement stands as a prime example of such innovation, marking the dawn of a new era in construction. This product represents a safer, more sustainable built environment for current and future generations, offering peace of mind and significant savings in time and resources.’’

Echoing the same sentiment, the Commercial Director of Lafarge Africa Plc, Gbenga Onimowo, in his welcome address expressed: “Watershield Cement is more than just a product; it’s a promise-a promise of reliability, durability, and unmatched performance. With its innovative formula and unparalleled water resistance, Watershield Cement has rapidly become a game-changer, offering exceptional durability.’’

In his key note speech at the launch, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, commended Lafarge Africa for its commitment to innovation and the development of products that enhance the quality of life for Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu expressed pride in the fact that this groundbreaking product is being launched in Lagos, the “State of Excellence.” “We hold the bragging rights that this product, like many other innovations, is first launched here in the State of Excellence! On behalf of the good people of Lagos State, I congratulate the management and the visionary team of Lafarge Africa, plc on the development of this superb product.” He stated.

Builders and developers across the country have (are) already experienced(experiencing) the transformative impact of Watershield Cement. Testimonials pour in, highlighting its effectiveness in overcoming specific challenges and its remarkable contributions to the longevity and resilience of buildings and structures.

“We’ve integrated Watershield Cement into our construction projects, and the results have been truly remarkable,” said Chukwuka Onyeka Charles of Charlope Nigeria Enterprises. “I will like to say wow to the CEO of Lafarge and also like to say wow to the Commercial Director and I will not stop there, I will like to say wow to the Research and Development department. I will also like to say wow to the product itself.”

“I like testing innovation, so I decided to put Water Shield Cement to the test,” Charles continued. Three days ago, we tested it with casting and German floor. We poured five liters of water on the floor and we left it for one hour, when we came back the exact quantity of water was still there—none of it had seeped in. It was wow.”

Lafarge Africa remains steadfast in its mission to deliver products that redefine industry standards and contribute to a safer, more sustainable future. Leveraging the extensive research and development capabilities of the Holcim Group, Lafarge Africa is at the forefront of developing solutions that meet the evolving needs of the construction industry.

About Lafarge Africa Plc

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Nigerian building solutions company is a member of Holcim Limited, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria. Additional information is available on the web site at www.lafarge.com.ng

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world.

With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success.

The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge.

Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information is available at www.holcim.com