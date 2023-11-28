The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that his administration has disbursed over N112 billion in pensions and gratuities to retired civil servants at both the State and Local Government levels.

The governor made this announcement during the swearing-in ceremony of four new Permanent Secretaries in the State Civil Service, which took place at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta on Monday.

This information is contained in a press release by the Ogun State Government and can be seen on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Ogun State Government.

Gov. Abiodun explained that the disbursement of the N112 billion as pensions and gratuities to retired public officials of the state was a testament to his administration’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing the welfare of workers in the State.

The statement further noted that Gov. Abiodun-led government has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the welfare of workers through the prompt payment of various allowances, including transport and peculiar allowance, as well as addressing outstanding allowances inherited from the previous administration.

Swearing-in of 4 permanent secretaries

Gov. Abiodun introduced and swore in four new permanent secretaries, namely Mrs. Roseline Jacob, Mr. Samuel Oyeleye, Mrs. Kehinde Akinola, and Mr. Oladipupo Ogunfowora.

The governor explained that the selection process for the Permanent Secretaries was meticulously conducted based on seniority, merit, and the overall interest of the people of the State.

In his address, Gov. Abiodun expressed optimism that the newly introduced permanent secretaries would contribute their expertise to the implementation of government policies and programs to achieve the set objectives of Ogun State.

During an interview, both Mrs Roseline Jacobs and Mr Samuel Oyeleye expressed gratitude to the governor for their appointment and vowed to contribute their expertise to the implementation of policies and programs under the present government.