The Ogun State government has announced the establishment of a cutting-edge CNG gas refilling station in the Obada Oko area of the state.

This was made known by the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, through a series of tweets on his X handle, @dabiodunMFR, on Thursday.

Governor Abiodun said the decision to establish the gas refilling station was to facilitate the efficient refuelling of the compressed natural gas (CNG) buses that began operating in the state on Monday.

“To facilitate efficient refuelling of our buses, we have secured a cutting-edge gas refilling station in the strategic location of Obada Oko,” he said.

The governor further disclosed that the station is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to ensure the effective gas supply for the recently launched CNG buses in the state.

Abiodun noted that the establishment of the CNG gas refilling station will reduce greenhouse emissions and promote a cleaner environment.

Commitment to support CNG bus operations in Ogun

The governor also said his administration was committed to providing the necessary infrastructure across the state to support the operations of the CNG buses.

He revealed that the state government was working diligently to establish gas refuelling stations along the major routes and terminals in Ogun State. Abiodun further stated that these gas stations would be strategically located to ensure ease of access and convenience for both passengers and bus operators.

Governor Abiodun highlighted the importance of implementing these measures, stating that the aim was to enhance the overall efficiency of CNG bus services, as well as contribute to a sustainable future by minimising the environmental impact of CNG mass transit bus operations in the state.

He stressed that transitioning to CNG buses will reduce harmful emissions, which in turn, would thereby improve air quality and promote a healthier environment for the residents of Ogun State.