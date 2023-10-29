The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has declared that Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) mass transit buses would be launched in the state on Monday, October 30th.

The governor made this announcement on Saturday while speaking at the 2023 “Odun Omo Owu’’ celebration themed, “A New Dawn, at the Oba Adeleye Park, Sokori, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state.

Gov. Abiodun said the conversion of the mass transit buses to CNG, was part of the palliatives measure taken to ameliorate the sting of subsidy removal on Ogun residents.

According to the governor, the Ogun State government was the first in the country to record the feat of launching CNG-powered buses for mass transit purposes.

Construction work to begin on Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road soon

Also, the governor revealed the intention of the Ogun State government to work on the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road.

According to Abiodun, construction of the expressway will begin soon, and will put an end to the harrowing experience motorists face when plying the expressway.

More Insights

The Ogun State governor also stated that his administration had taken steps to increase investments in the state and put an end to bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Furthermore, Abiodun disclosed that the government had invested heavily in security to make the state conducive for investment to thrive.

“We have also invested heavily in security, thus making Ogun State one of the safest and most suitable States for investment to thrive in Nigeria,” he said.

The governor declared that Ogun State was the third in Internally Generated Revenue and the third largest economy in the country.