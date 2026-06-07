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Electric vehicle (EV) adoption in Nigeria is gradually gaining momentum, driven by a growing number of local assemblers, charging infrastructure development, and government-backed mobility initiatives.

While challenges such as limited charging access, electricity reliability, and concerns around battery longevity persist, early users say EVs are becoming increasingly practical for city-based transport.

Interviews conducted by Nairametrics with EV owners, assemblers, and industry experts show that brand new electric vehicles are proving reliable for structured urban commuting, with most offering between 280km and 420km per charge.

Prices vary widely by category, ranging from about N12 million to N22 million for compact EV sedans, N31 million to N42 million for larger sedans, up to N55 million for mid-size SUVs, over N200 million for high-end SUVs, and around N40 million to N60 million for EV pickups and light trucks.

The market is also being shaped by local assemblers who typically rely on partnerships with international—mainly Chinese—OEMs for technology and kits, while focusing locally on assembly, adaptation to Nigerian road conditions, and after-sales support.

From passenger cars and buses to motorcycles, tricycles, and commercial vehicles, several companies are now assembling EVs in Nigeria while expanding into charging networks, fleet operations, and related services.

Below are the key EV assemblers operating in Nigeria in 2026 and the entrepreneurs behind them.

ROXETTES MOTORS — Dr. Kaycee Orji

ROXETTES MOTORS (ROXETTES ECO-DRIVES LTD) is a Nigerian mobility company focused on electric vehicles (EVs), internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, CNG, and hybrid systems. It is led by Dr. Kaycee Orji, Founder and MD/CEO.

Dr. Orji holds BSc, MSc, and PhD degrees in Architecture from Abia State University and is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) and the Nigerian Automobile Manufacturers Association (NAMA).

The company began its electric vehicle programme in 2023 and operates from the ECO-DRIVES GREEN METROPOLIS in Obuaku Industrial City, Abia State, where it is developing an integrated EV and clean energy manufacturing ecosystem.

Its focus is on scaling EV assembly and supporting infrastructure such as charging systems and fleet solutions. Planned production capacity is up to 40,000 vehicles annually at full scale, with current activities centred on assembly expansion and fleet deployment.

Its EV lineup includes the SURGE-X electric SUV, VOLTA-X compact EV, ROXETTES BOX urban EV, ROXETTES E85 electric bus, BLAZE-X and BOLDEN electric pickups, and the AERO U75 SUV.

The company is also developing EV charging infrastructure, including public stations, fleet hubs, and highway charging corridors to support wider adoption.

SAGLEV Electromobility — Dr. Sam Olugbenga Faleye

SAGLEV Electromobility operates an electric vehicle assembly plant in Imota, Lagos, producing passenger and commercial EVs for the Nigerian market. The company is led by Dr. Sam Olugbenga Faleye, a Nigerian-American physician, clinical informatics specialist, entrepreneur, and electric vehicle designer.

Dr. Faleye studied medicine at the University of Ilorin and later earned a Master’s degree in Informatics from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

The NADDC-approved facility supports Semi Knocked Down (SKD) and Completely Knocked Down (CKD) assembly across passenger, logistics, and mass transit segments.

Its lineup includes the Naomi 01, with a range of 330km to 430km, and the Naomi Box, which offers about 300km of range. For public transport, the Saglev City Bus comes in three battery variants offering ranges of between 310km and 360km. Other models include the Voyah Dream, R6 EV Pickup, Voyah Free, and Saglev YIPAI 007.

The Imota plant has a capacity of 2,500 units annually on a single shift, expandable to 10,000 units. The company is also investing in charging infrastructure, with plans to expand into Abuja and develop a second-phase CKD facility.

VON Automobiles Nigeria Limited — Sunil Vaswani

VON Automobiles Nigeria Limited operates under Stallion Group as a Nigerian vehicle assembly company led by Sunil Vaswani, Chairman of the group. Vaswani is a British-Nigerian businessman born in India, raised in Nigeria, and educated in economics and accounting in London.

The company operates an assembly plant in Lagos along the Badagry–Seme Expressway, with an installed capacity of about 200,000 units annually at a former Volkswagen of Nigeria facility. The plant assembles passenger cars, buses, pickup trucks, and commercial vehicles.

In 2021, VON assembled and introduced the Hyundai Kona Electric, one of the earliest EV models assembled and marketed locally in Nigeria. The 64kWh variant offers 0–100km/h acceleration in 7.6 seconds, regenerative braking, and shift-by-wire controls.

In addition to EVs, the company assembles and distributes vehicles across brands including Hyundai, Nissan, Honda, Changan, Ashok Leyland, and Morris Garages.

In 2025, Stallion Group and the Enugu State Government flagged off construction of a vehicle assembly plant in Owo community, which is expected to begin operations after completion, starting with hybrid sedans and later expanding into bus production.

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing — Chief Innocent Chukwuma

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) is a Nigerian automobile company that assembles both electric vehicles (EVs) and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles at its Nnewi facility in Anambra State.

The company was founded by Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, born October 1, 1961, who established the firm in 2007 after years in motorcycle parts trading and plastics manufacturing. It rolled out its first locally assembled vehicles in 2014.

In September 2024, Innoson entered the electric vehicle segment and has since introduced several EV models assembled in Nigeria. These include the IVM Link, a five-seater EV with a range of 201–230km per charge; the IVM EX01, designed for daily commuting with a similar range; and the IVM EX02, its higher-range model with 330–400km per charge. A lower-priced variant of the EX02 is also available.

Alongside its EV lineup, the company continues to assemble ICE vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, minibuses, pickup trucks, ambulances, and waste compactors for both private and commercial use.

NEV Electric — Mosope Olaosebikan

NEV Electric is a Nigerian electric mobility company led by Mosope Olaosebikan, Founder and CEO, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from Redeemer’s University.

Headquartered in Abuja, the company assembles electric vehicles and develops related charging infrastructure. According to the company, its facility has a production capacity of about 500 vehicles per month.

As of October 2025, NEV Electric had assembled more than 120 electric buses in-country, with plans to increase output to about 300 units in a subsequent production phase.

The company says its vehicles offer a range of between 300km and 400km per charge, depending on configuration. It is also involved in deploying charging infrastructure in Lagos and Abuja, alongside EV financing, fleet support, and maintenance services.

JET MOTORS — Chidi Ajaere

Jet Motors is a Nigerian automotive company involved in the assembly of electric vehicles (EVs) alongside other vehicle categories. It was founded in 2018 by Chidi Ajaere, who is also the Executive Chairman of God is Good Motors (GIGM) and founder of GIG Logistics.

Ajaere studied at Covenant University in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria, before further studies at Niagara College in Canada and Griffith University in Australia. He later returned to Nigeria to take over leadership of the family transport business.

Jet Motors operates an assembly plant at KM 46, Lekki–Epe Expressway in Sangotedo, Lagos, with an estimated annual capacity of about 5,000 vehicles.

The company assembles electric vehicles across passenger and utility segments, including ambulances, delivery vans, and other specialised vehicles for commercial and public-sector use.

Its EV lineup includes 14-seater electric buses, electric ambulances, and electric vans used for logistics and mass transit operations.

Its main EV model, the JET Mover, is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor rated at 100kW with 600Nm torque. It uses a lithium iron phosphate battery and supports fast charging for extended-range commercial use.

CIG Motors — Chief Diana Chen

CIG Motors is a Nigerian vehicle assembly and distribution company and the subsidiary of Choice International Group (CIG), led by Chief Diana Chen, a graduate of Peking University HSBC Business School. She founded CIG over two decades ago, building its operations across African automotive markets through brand representation, distribution, and assembly activities.

In 2023, CIG Motors entered a joint venture with the Lagos State Government to establish a vehicle assembly plant in Lagos and implement the LAGRIDE smart taxi scheme. Electric vehicles such as the Wuling Bingo, Macaron Mini EV, and YEP E260S were included in the initiative as part of efforts to expand Lagos’ smart mobility fleet.

Since 2014, the company has operated in Nigeria as a distributor and assembler of brands including GAC Motor, Wuling Motors, JMC Motors, Dongfeng Motors, and FAW Group. It also expanded into commercial vehicle assembly through partnerships with JMC Motors and Dongfeng Motor, adding buses and utility vehicles to its portfolio.

Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC) — Prince Mustapha Audu

Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC) is a Nigerian automaker that assembles electric and hybrid vehicles. The company is led by Prince Mustapha Audu, son of the late Prince Abubakar Audu, former governor of Kogi State. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computing Science from the University of Glasgow.

Headquartered along the Abuja–Lokoja Expressway in Gwagwalada, EMVC entered the electric vehicle market in 2022 with the launch of its Adoja M1 electric tricycle and Adoja M2 electric car.

The company has since expanded its electric mobility portfolio to include motorcycles, tricycles, small cargo vehicles, and passenger cars. Some of its models are available with optional features such as solar panels and vehicle tracking systems.

Its Adoja electric car offers a range of between 125km and 250km per charge and a top speed of 60km/h. The Bama electric motorcycle can reach speeds of up to 100km/h, while the Igwe and Obong electric three-wheelers deliver ranges of 125km to 200km per charge, with top speeds of 50km/h and 40km/h respectively.

In 2025, EMVC partnered with the Nasarawa State Government to deploy some of its vehicles, including Igwe three-wheelers for empowerment programmes, Adoja Mini sedans for ride-hailing services, and electric SUVs for official use.