The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has distanced itself from an unauthorised social media account on X, formerly Twitter, operating under the name "Nigeria National Grid."

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has distanced itself from an unauthorised social media account on X, formerly Twitter, operating under the name “Nigeria National Grid.”

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the system operator warned the public, media organisations, and stakeholders against relying on information disseminated through the account, describing its contents as misleading and unauthorised.

NISO said the move was necessary to protect the integrity of its communications and ensure that the public receives accurate information about the operations of Nigeria’s national electricity grid.

What the agency is saying

NISO said the organisation has no connection with the X account and urged the public to disregard any information published through the platform.

“We therefore find it necessary to once again state, clearly and unequivocally, that NISO does not own, manage, control, or operate the social media account on X bearing the name ‘Nigeria National Grid’.

“We have no affiliation with this account. The individuals or entities operating it are unknown to the organisation and are in no way authorised to speak on its behalf, represent its views, or act under our name.

“The public, media organisations, and all stakeholders are strongly advised not to quote, reference, rely upon, or attribute any information, statements, claims, or opinions published on the said account to NISO.

“NISO remains committed to transparent, accurate, and responsible communication with all stakeholders and the general public,” NISO stated.

The organisation added that any content shared through the account does not reflect its official position, operations, or activities.

More insights

The clarification comes amid heightened public interest in the performance of Nigeria’s electricity grid, with social media increasingly becoming a source of information during grid disturbances and power-related developments.

NISO is the legal entity responsible for managing and operating Nigeria’s national electricity grid.

The organisation said official updates are only communicated through its authorised digital platforms.

The warning is aimed at preventing the spread of misinformation that could create unnecessary panic or confusion among electricity consumers and market participants.

NISO urged the public to report any unauthorised use of the organisation’s identity or mandate.

The system operator noted that official communications are disseminated exclusively through its verified social media handles and official website.

NISO recently assumed responsibility for the management of Nigeria’s national grid as part of ongoing reforms in the country’s electricity sector.

What you should know

In March 2025, President Bola Tinubu announced the appointment of executive and non-executive board members for the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

NISO was officially created by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on April 30, 2024, with the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) as equal shareholders.