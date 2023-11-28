In the automotive industry, Sanmi Olukanmi emerges as an experienced founder with a rich history of contributing to the sector’s growth.

Sanmi has become a driving force behind several successful ventures, possessing a diverse skill set in strategic sourcing, e-commerce, entrepreneurship, marketing strategy, and business strategy,

Academic background

Sanmi’s academic background is equally impressive. He graduated with a degree in Engineering Physics from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University.

This foundation has enabled him to understand the science behind mobility solutions, further enhancing his contributions to the industry.

Entrepreneurial Journey

Before the inception of Shekel Mobility, Sanmi, along with his co-founder, pioneered Eazypapers, a premier digital vehicle documentation platform and fleet management provider in Nigeria.

The company successfully connected processing centres and thousands of agents across 36 states in Nigeria to consumers through a robust online platform.

Eazypapers gained prominence in the chaotic market for car paperwork, emerging as a scalable and effective consumer solution and had notable clients among its customer base, including NBC/Coca-Cola, UBER, Gokada, Cars45, and other fleet owners.

Sanmi’s role as Co-Founder and CEO of Eazypapers since January 2021 reflects his dedication to entrepreneurship, startups, business strategy, team leadership, and strategic sourcing.

Entrepreneurial Journey

Sanmi co-founded Shekel Mobility, bringing a wealth of expertise from his comprehensive background, he is adept at driving growth while maintaining a firm grasp on the pulse of the industry.

The establishment of Shekel Mobility served as a groundbreaking venture serving as a simplified financing and operating system for car dealers in Africa.

Founded alongside Benjamen, Shekel Mobility stands as a testament to a friendship spanning over 15 years, rooted in mobility and technology.

Committed to a shared vision, the trio aims to optimize business operations for every car dealer across the African continent.

Over the past 10 years, Sanmi has demonstrated a robust track record in the lifecycle of startups within the automotive industry.

From ideation to exit, he has consistently steered businesses towards success through his strategic oversight in sourcing and business strategy development.

His hands-on approach and strong leadership have played a pivotal role in raising nearly $10m in capital and facilitating $50m transactions annually; consequently resulting in his induction into the Forbes Business Council.

Despite his numerous accomplishments, Sanmi remains committed to fostering innovation within the mobility sector.

His goal is to continually redefine what is possible, pushing boundaries to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address pressing mobility challenges.