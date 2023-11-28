TD Africa, the leading distributor of cutting-edge technology and lifestyle products in Sub-Saharan Africa, is poised to host the highly awaited return of “Celebrating You,” a landmark year-end event that stands as the apex of Nigeria’s flourishing technology landscape.

Scheduled for December 3, 2023, at the prestigious Konga Place in Lekki, Lagos, the 11th edition of “Celebrating You” promises to uphold its reputation for attracting a distinguished guest list.

This includes luminaries from Corporate Nigeria, high-profile representatives from local and international technology brands, celebrities, industry captains, and government dignitaries, ensuring an event of unparalleled significance.

Themed #RoyalPride, this year’s celebration will pay homage to the distinguished qualities that set TD Africa apart in the highly competitive technology sector.

Attendees are encouraged to interpret the royal theme through their attire, embracing the regal colours of black, gold, and burgundy.

The evening is set to deliver a captivating experience with electrifying performances, thrilling entertainment, an expanded array of prestigious award categories, and a delightful selection of gourmet food and fine wine.

A star-studded lineup of A-list performers, including Patoranking, Flavour, Wande Coal, London London-based new wave Uchechi Emelonye, will grace the stage.

Hosting duties will be expertly handled by the multi-award-winning compere and radio/TV host, IK Osakioduwa, complemented by humour from Kenny Blaq and energy from Do2dtun during the after-party while Abuja Mega Console sensation DJ Lala Ms Chiaka shall power the side beat.

This year introduces two new award categories: Outstanding OEM Staff of the Year and Outstanding Tech Content Creator of the Year.

The former acknowledges exceptional Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) staff for their exemplary management of business relationships with TD Africa, while the latter celebrates creative individuals shaping the tech narrative through valuable information and innovative content.

The highly coveted awards to be presented at the event include Partner of the Year, OEM of the Year, Legacy Award, Rising Star Award, Good Payment Behaviour Award, Mobile Partner of the Year, and Partner of the Year (Other Businesses).

Mrs. Chioma Chimere, the Coordinating Managing Director at TD Africa, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, assuring attendees of surprises, innovations, and an unforgettable edition.

She underscored the significance of the #RoyalPride theme, symbolizing the grand return of “Celebrating You.”

As a token of appreciation for loyalty, TD Africa will present one fortunate partner with the keys to a brand-new truck, reaffirming its commitment to supporting businesses in the tech sector.

“Celebrating You” remains the premier event that brings together local and international players in the Nigerian technology industry, fostering unity among stakeholders in a vibrant and relaxed atmosphere.

The event also draws notable personalities, including bank CEOs and representatives from top brands in Nigeria. “Celebrating You 2023” will continue the tradition of recognizing and celebrating TD Africa’s esteemed partner ecosystem, encompassing globally renowned OEMs in the technology space.

For those unable to attend in person, “Celebrating You 2023” will be streamed live to a global audience on YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/wUpMXpqKJuY?feature=share