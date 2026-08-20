Guinness Nigeria says weak balance sheet is gone, bets N20 billion on growth

Guinness Nigeria Plc has declared that the 'days of operating with a weak balance sheet' are now behind the company as the brewer disclosed it deployed almost N20 billion in capital expenditure during the first half of 2026 across strategic growth initiatives, manufacturing and infrastructure.

Guinness Nigeria Plc has declared that the ‘days of operating with a weak balance sheet’ are now behind the company as the brewer disclosed it deployed almost N20 billion in capital expenditure during the first half of 2026 across strategic growth initiatives, manufacturing and infrastructure.

At the same time, the company returned approximately N20 billion to shareholders through dividends, balancing reinvestment with shareholder returns as it enters a new phase of growth following a significant improvement in profitability, capital position and debt levels.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guinness Nigeria, Girish Sharma, made the disclosure during the company’s H1 2026 Investors and Analysts Call, where management outlined the brewer’s financial performance, strategic priorities and growth outlook.

What Guinness CEO is saying:

Sharma said the company has made significant progress in strengthening its financial position while continuing to invest in its brands, manufacturing capabilities and route to market.

“The days of operating with a weak balance sheet are behind us. Today, we are in a much stronger position to pursue growth, improve returns and create sustainable value for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

“Our focus is not simply on growing bigger, but on building a stronger, more efficient and more sustainable business,” Sharma said.

He added that the healthier balance sheet, strong brands and extensive route to market have positioned Guinness Nigeria to navigate the challenging operating environment while pursuing new growth opportunities.

Get up to speed

Guinness Nigeria’s H1 2026 performance indicated significant improvement in its financial position.

The brewers delivered approximately N265 billion in revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Profit before tax rose to N22.59 billion, while profit after tax increased 53% to N25.3 billion, from N9.48 billion a year earlier.

Net finance costs fell sharply to N1.75 billion from N4.61 billion, helping to support earnings growth, while earnings per share increased to N6.81 from N4.33.

Net sales value increased by almost 12%.

Gross profit and operating margins improved at approximately 37% and 16%, respectively.

Shareholders’ equity increased by almost N21 billion, from N43.3 billion to N64.2 billion.

Net debt declined substantially by approximately N18 billion, from approximately N37 billion to N19 billion.

The company’s stronger balance sheet also comes alongside improved profitability, allowing management to focus more on expanding the business while maintaining financial discipline.

What you should know:

In 2024, the brewers reported a N61.7 billion nine-month loss, N60.5 billion pre-tax loss and negative shareholders’ equity of N4.7 billion after retained losses surged to N53.3 billion. However, the turn around began after Tolaram acquired majority shares as Diageo exited.

Management said the strategy going forward will be to balance volume-led growth with financial discipline, using the stronger balance sheet to improve returns and create sustainable value.

Guinness has declared a cumulative interim dividend of N9.00 per ordinary share in 2026, reflecting the Board’s confidence in the brewer’s sustained earnings performance, strong cash generation and long-term growth prospects.

The cumulative dividend comprises the N2.00 per share interim dividend paid after the first quarter and an additional N7.00 per share approved by the Board in the latest quarter.

The additional N7.00 dividend represents a total distribution of approximately N15.33 billion, bringing the total interim dividend declared for shareholders to N9.00 per share.

The Board’s latest dividend decision therefore reflects the company’s improved profitability and financial position, while returning a substantial portion of earnings to shareholders.