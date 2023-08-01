Fidelity Bank reported its 2023 second-quarter results showing pre-tax profits grew by 184.08% year on year, reaching N43.58 billion.

This took half-year pre-tax profits to N61.19 billion versus N25.67 billion in the same period last year.

Key highlights Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022:

Gross earnings N145.96 billion +72.72% YoY

Interest Income N109.69 billion +33.93% YoY

Interest Expense; N45.497 billion +53.63% YoY

Net interest income; N55.194 billion +21.13% YoY

Credit loss expense N13.261 +1,102.27% YoY

Net interest income after credit loss expense N41,934 -5.69% YoY

Net income on fees and commission N8.358 billion +59.69% YoY.

Other operating income N33 . 024 billion +2,279.82% YoY

Net gains from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss N5. 433 billion +1,154.73% YoY

Profit for the period N38.019 billion +185.26% YoY.

Earnings per share 131 kobo +184.78% YoY

Loans and advances to customers N2.65 trillion +25.23%.

Cash and Cash equivalents N490.014 billion +63.15%

Total Assets N5.052 trillion +26.65%.

Customers’ deposits N3.179 trillion +23.18%.

Insights: The substantial growth in pre-tax profit can be attributed to the significant growth in gross earnings, driven by growth in net interest income, net fees, commission income, and other operating income, including a substantial YoY gain of 5,053% in net foreign exchange gains.