Fidelity Bank reported its 2023 second-quarter results showing pre-tax profits grew by 184.08% year on year, reaching N43.58 billion.
This took half-year pre-tax profits to N61.19 billion versus N25.67 billion in the same period last year.
Key highlights Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022:
- Gross earnings N145.96 billion +72.72% YoY
- Interest Income N109.69 billion +33.93% YoY
- Interest Expense; N45.497 billion +53.63% YoY
- Net interest income; N55.194 billion +21.13% YoY
- Credit loss expense N13.261 +1,102.27% YoY
- Net interest income after credit loss expense N41,934 -5.69% YoY
- Net income on fees and commission N8.358 billion +59.69% YoY.
- Other operating income N33.024 billion +2,279.82% YoY
- Net gains from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss N5.433 billion +1,154.73% YoY
- Profit for the period N38.019 billion +185.26% YoY.
- Earnings per share 131 kobo +184.78% YoY
- Loans and advances to customers N2.65 trillion +25.23%.
- Cash and Cash equivalents N490.014 billion +63.15%
- Total Assets N5.052 trillion +26.65%.
- Customers’ deposits N3.179 trillion +23.18%.
Insights: The substantial growth in pre-tax profit can be attributed to the significant growth in gross earnings, driven by growth in net interest income, net fees, commission income, and other operating income, including a substantial YoY gain of 5,053% in net foreign exchange gains.
- However, the bank’s net interest income after credit loss expense declined due to substantial growth in credit loss expense.
