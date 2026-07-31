Access Bank dismisses shutdown rumour, vows to track those behind it

Access Bank has dismissed social media message claiming it is shutting down.

Access Bank has dismissed social media message claiming it is shutting down.

The lender described the viral message as misleading and untrue, even as it vowed to take legal action against the peddlers of such misinformation.

In a notice issued on Thursday, the bank said a message impersonating its official communication channels is currently circulating across social media platforms.

The lender reassured customers that it remains financially strong and fully operational, with all services running normally across its operations.

What they are saying

According to Access Bank, the viral message was designed to spread misinformation and create unnecessary panic among customers and stakeholders.

“We wish to reassure our customers, partners, stakeholders, and the public that Access Bank is safe, financially strong, and fully operational across all our subsidiaries. Our services continue to run seamlessly, and we remain committed to serving our customers with the highest standards of excellence,” the bank stated.

Access Bank disclosed that appropriate legal action will be taken as it is working with regulatory and law enforcement agencies to identify those responsible for creating and disseminating the misinformation.

“We are working closely with the relevant regulatory and law enforcement authorities to identify those responsible for creating and spreading this false information to cause panic and business disruption. Appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with applicable laws and regulations,” the bank said.

Get up to speed

The notice follows a viral message on social media and WhatsApp claiming that the bank is shutting down.

The development adds to a growing trend of misinformation and impersonation campaigns targeting major institutions and public figures.

In April, the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) warned Nigerians about a fake online infographic claiming that a new vehicle tax would take effect from July 1 and directing vehicle owners to make payments through unofficial channels.

Similarly, in May, Nairametrics issued a public disclaimer distancing its Founder and Chief Analyst, Ugo Obi-Chukwu, from AI-generated videos circulating online that falsely portrayed him promoting stock investment groups and investment schemes.

The company said the manipulated videos used artificial intelligence to imitate Obi-Chukwu’s voice and likeness in an attempt to deceive unsuspecting investors.

More insights

The bank advised customers not to engage with or circulate the false claims and instead rely on information released through its verified communication channels.

“If you receive a false and misleading message, please do not share or forward it. Instead, disregard it and rely only on information communicated through Access Bank’s official and verified channels.”

The lender also reminded the public that the deliberate creation and dissemination of false information capable of causing panic or undermining confidence in institutions constitutes an offence under Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

Access Bank has urged customers and members of the public to disregard a viral message.

What you should know

The clarification comes weeks after Access Holdings Plc reassured shareholders of its commitment to resuming dividend payments once relevant regulatory requirements are met.

Speaking at the Group’s fourth Annual General Meeting held in Lagos in June, Chairman Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said the company’s focus had shifted from expansion-driven growth to maximizing shareholder value.

He noted that Access Holdings’ N1.007 trillion profit and N51.56 trillion asset base in 2025 reflected a strategy focused on long-term resilience and sustainable value creation.