Filmhouse records highest-ever presales as Spider-Man crosses 3,500 advance tickets

Filmhouse Cinemas has recorded the highest advance ticket sales in its history, with more than 3,500 tickets sold for Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of its nationwide release on Friday, July 31. The cinema chain confirmed this on Thursday that the milestone has exceeded its previous presale record by more than threefold, establishing a new […]

Filmhouse Cinemas has recorded the highest advance ticket sales in its history, with more than 3,500 tickets sold for Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of its nationwide release on Friday, July 31.

The cinema chain confirmed this on Thursday that the milestone has exceeded its previous presale record by more than threefold, establishing a new benchmark for advance ticket sales within the business.

With ticket sales still ongoing, Filmhouse expects the momentum to translate into a significant opening weekend and further strengthen the film’s position as one of the most anticipated cinema releases of the year.

Demand has been particularly strong across Filmhouse’s premium cinema experiences, including MX4D and IMAX, reflecting growing audience interest in immersive and technology-led moviegoing experiences.

What they are saying

The record presale comes as Nigeria’s cinema industry continues to record significant revenue growth. Total box office revenue expanded from approximately ₦7.36 billion in 2023 to ₦15.64 billion in 2025, while Filmhouse generated more than ₦4.07 billion in gross box office revenue last year.

The company currently operates 12 cinema locations across six states and accounts for an estimated 26% of Nigeria’s cinema ticket sales, according to Nairametrics estimates.

Speaking on the campaign behind the record-breaking performance, Head of Marketing at Filmhouse Cinemas, Winifred Wessels, said the milestone was driven by a deliberate commercial strategy designed to convert audience excitement into early ticket purchases rather than relying solely on the popularity of the Spider-Man franchise.

She explained that Filmhouse built the campaign around the differentiated value of its premium cinema experiences, supported by audience insights, creator partnerships, digital media, social proof and a strong call to purchase tickets in advance.

“This was not a campaign where we simply relied on the strength of the Spider-Man brand. We deliberately built a conversion strategy around the film,” Wessels said.

“Our focus was to turn audience excitement into measurable action by clearly demonstrating why the experience was worth planning and purchasing ahead for. The presale performance shows that Nigerian audiences will respond when compelling content, premium technology and a strong commercial strategy come together.”

According to Winifred Wessels, the company also focused on educating audiences about the immersive MX4D experience while building urgency around the limited availability of premium-format screenings.

The company noted that one of the long-standing challenges in Nigeria’s cinema market has been the tendency for consumers to purchase tickets shortly before screenings or directly at cinema locations.

Filmhouse said the latest campaign demonstrates that this behaviour can be influenced through effective audience education, compelling premium experiences, digital convenience and sustained communication around availability.

Alayo Machado, Head of Content Strategy at Filmhouse Cinemas, said the campaign relied heavily on creator-led storytelling, audience reactions and user-generated content to demonstrate the MX4D experience in a relatable and authentic way.

Rather than relying exclusively on conventional promotional messaging, he said the content strategy allowed audiences to see and understand the experience through the perspectives of creators and moviegoers.

He added that campaign communication remained responsive to audience engagement and ticket demand throughout the presale period, enabling Filmhouse to maintain relevance, urgency and momentum across its platforms.

What you should know

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, opens in Nigerian cinemas on Friday, July 31.

With presales already at an unprecedented level, Filmhouse believes Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on course for yet another record-breaking opening weekend.

The performance also builds on a broader shift in audience behaviour, as more Nigerian moviegoers become willing to secure tickets ahead of highly anticipated releases, particularly where premium formats and limited-capacity experiences are involved.