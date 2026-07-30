Leadway Assurance, CubeCover, Vitse Technologies Sign on as Official Partners for IMT 5.0

Insurance Meets Tech (IMT), West Africa’s premier platform for dialogue between the insurance and technology sectors, has announced Leadway Assurance as Official Insurer, CubeCover as Official Digital Insurer, and Vitse Technologies as Official Technology Partner for its fifth edition. The early commitment from these organisations, ahead of the conference scheduled for Friday, September 18, 2026, […]

Insurance Meets Tech (IMT), West Africa’s premier platform for dialogue between the insurance and technology sectors, has announced Leadway Assurance as Official Insurer, CubeCover as Official Digital Insurer, and Vitse Technologies as Official Technology Partner for its fifth edition.

The early commitment from these organisations, ahead of the conference scheduled for Friday, September 18, 2026, at Balmoral Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, reflects the increasingly connected points within Nigeria’s evolving insurance ecosystem. It also mirrors the central focus of IMT 5.0, Building Insurance That Connects.

As Official Insurer, Leadway Assurance brings a five-year streak of unwavering commitment to the platform, a signal of an enduring partnership with IMT and a sustained investment in reshaping how insurance is experienced across Nigeria.

With a legacy spanning over five decades of underwriting excellence and customer trust, the company continues to champion tech innovations toward an insurance sector that is more convenient, more accessible, and more attuned to the everyday needs of the people it serves.

CubeCover operates where insurance, technology and everyday consumer experience meet. As Official Digital Insurer, it represents the growing role of artificial intelligence in making insurance more accessible, relevant and embedded in daily life. The company has reached over 4.5 million users through telecoms, fintech, and retail channel integrations, powered by plug-and-play API infrastructure, USSD, and mobile, with digital products spanning health, auto, property, life, and device insurance. CubeCover is ambitious about affordable insurance for over 10 million Nigerians by 2027, speaking directly to the access agenda at the heart of IMT 5.0.

Vitse Technologies joins as Official Technology Partner with a technology-first approach to insurance management across Africa. Its suite of solutions spans general and life insurance administration, micro-insurance, broking, claims adjustment, agency management and automated accounting, helping insurers streamline policy administration, claims processing, compliance, customer engagement and other operational processes on a single connected platform.

Speaking on the partnerships, Odion Aleobua, Convener, Insurance Meets Tech and CEO, Creato Urban, said, “We are delighted to welcome Leadway Assurance, CubeCover and Vitse Technologies as early sponsors for IMT 5.0. Each organisation represents a critical part of the transformation taking place across the insurance ecosystem, from the depth and experience of traditional underwriting to the digital models making insurance more accessible, and the technology infrastructure enabling insurers to operate smarter and serve customers better. Their participation reinforces our belief that the future of insurance will not be built by one sector alone, but through strategic partnerships between insurers, technology companies, customers and the wider ecosystem.”

The sponsorship from Leadway Assurance, CubeCover and Vitse Technologies underscores the shared ambition behind IMT 5.0, an insurance ecosystem where experience, innovation and technology work together to create greater access, efficiency and value.

About Insurance Meets Tech

Insurance Meets Tech (IMT) is West Africa’s leading platform for conversations and collaborations across insurance, technology, innovation and financial inclusion. The platform convenes industry leaders, regulators, founders, investors and innovators to explore the ideas, technologies and partnerships shaping the future of insurance in Africa. The fifth edition, IMT 5.0, themed “Building Insurance That Connects,” will take place on Friday, September 18, 2026, at Balmoral Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.