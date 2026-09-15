International Breweries sets N84 billion capital return to shareholders, see terms & conditions

International Breweries Plc (INTBREW) has set September 16, 2026, as deadline for qualification for the company’s previously approved N84 billion Return of Capital with payment to qualifying shareholders scheduled for September 23.

International Breweries Plc (INTBREW) has set September 16, 2026, as deadline for qualification for the company’s previously approved N84 billion Return of Capital with payment to qualifying shareholders scheduled for September 23.

In a corporate disclosure, signed by Company Secretary Temitope Oluwatosin, the brewers stated that N84 billion will be distributed from the Company’s share premium account on a pro rata cash basis.

According to the notification, the distribution follows Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval as well as shareholders’ sanction at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on July 30, 2026, and subsequent approval by the Federal High Court.

What the company is saying:

The corporate notification filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on Monday, September 14, 2026, sets out four key dates and terms governing the Return of Capital:

The Qualification Date is September 16, 2026. Only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at close of business on that date will be entitled to participate as “Qualifying Shareholders.“

The Register of Members will be closed on September 17, 2026, for the purpose of determining and finalising the list of Qualifying Shareholders.

The Settlement Date, when payment will be made, is September 23, 2026.

Each Qualifying Shareholder will receive N0.50 (fifty kobo) per share, drawn from the sum of N84,000,000,000 approved for distribution.

The Company said it will continue to keep shareholders, the Exchange and the investing public informed of any material developments relating to the Return of Capital.

Get up to speed:

International Breweries’ capacity to fund an N84 billion capital return follows a sharp turnaround in its finances after two consecutive years of heavy losses.

The brewer, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), posted a pre-tax profit of N85.1 billion for the 2025 financial year, a dramatic reversal from the N111.8 billion loss recorded in 2024, driven by 26.83% revenue growth to N620.1 billion and a sharp reduction in foreign exchange losses and finance costs.

The recovery extended into 2026, with first-quarter pre-tax profit rising 15% year-on-year to N40.31 billion, and half-year pre-tax profit climbing to N74.79 billion, up 21.55% from H1 2025, as margins expanded from 35.7% to 41.3% on easing input costs.

It was against this improving backdrop that the company, in a notice dated July 8, 2026, first disclosed plans to restructure its share capital by eliminating accumulated losses of N191.03 billion — the same share premium account now funding Monday’s Return of Capital notice.

More insights:

The Return of Capital arrives even as International Breweries said it remains unable to declare traditional dividends because of its accumulated losses — a distinction that helps explain why the company opted for a capital return rather than a dividend payout.

The company’s July 2026 disclosure described the restructuring as involving both “the elimination of negative retained earnings” and “return of excess capital,” suggesting the N84 billion distribution now scheduled for September 23 was contemplated as part of the same broader exercise.

By H1 2026, International Breweries formed part of a broader brewing-sector recovery: alongside Nigerian Breweries and Guinness Nigeria, the three companies posted a combined N269.4 billion in pre-tax profit, up nearly 24% year-on-year, even as International Breweries’ own revenue for the period stayed largely flat.

Notably, the improvement has not been fully reflected at the bottom line: H1 2026 profit after tax actually fell 7.21% year-on-year, as a sharply higher tax burden absorbed nearly all of the pre-tax gains, even as pre-tax profit rose over 21%.

What you should know:

International Breweries shares closed at N10 per share on the NGX on Monday, September 14, 2026.

The stock started the year at N14.00 and has since lost 28.6% of its value, ranking it 121st on the NGX by year-to-date performance.

The stock has swung sharply through 2026, hitting a year-high of N15.20 on January 5, before falling to a year-low of N9.20 on Thursday, September 10 — just days before the Return of Capital notice.

With shares trading well below their January high heading into the Qualification Date, the N0.50 per share payout represents a meaningful yield at current prices for shareholders on the register as at September 16.