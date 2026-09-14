Emerging Africa Asset Management Ltd. Retains A-(IM) Rating from Agusto & Co.

The affirmation highlights EAAML’s strong investment processes, governance structure, and disciplined approach to risk management. Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited (EAAML) has received an affirmation of its A-(IM) investment management rating from Agusto & Co., Nigeria’s leading rating agency. The recognition reflects continued confidence in EAAML’s investment management capabilities, governance framework, and risk management practices. […]

The affirmation highlights EAAML’s strong investment processes, governance structure, and disciplined approach to risk management.

Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited (EAAML) has received an affirmation of its A-(IM) investment management rating from Agusto & Co., Nigeria’s leading rating agency.

The recognition reflects continued confidence in EAAML’s investment management capabilities, governance framework, and risk management practices.

For EAAML, this affirmation is a reflection of the systems and discipline built over time from investment decision-making to portfolio oversight and risk management.

Strengthening Trust Through Disciplined Investment Management

In asset management, confidence is built through consistency. It comes from having the right processes, experienced professionals, and strong governance structures working together to make informed investment decisions.

Agusto & Co.’s assessment highlighted EAAML’s experienced investment committees, structured processes, and risk management framework as key factors supporting the affirmation.

Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited continues to provide investment solutions that respond to the needs of individuals, businesses, and institutional investors through portfolio management, wealth advisory services, and mutual fund offerings.

Making Investing More Accessible

Beyond managing investments, EAAML continues to focus on making wealth creation opportunities more accessible to a wider audience.

Through solutions such as the Emerging Wealth App 2.0, investors can conveniently access wealth management services and stay connected to their investment journey.

The firm is also focused on investor education, digital solutions, and creating simpler ways for more people to participate in Africa’s growing investment landscape.

Get the Emerging Wealth App

Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play

Available on Android and iOS devices.

A Commitment to Long-Term Value Creation

Commenting on the affirmation, the Ag. Chief Executive Officer of Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited, Abiola Oyekunle, said the recognition reflects the dedication of the firm’s team and stakeholders.

“This affirmation reflects the strength of our processes, our governance framework, and the commitment of our team to delivering value responsibly. It motivates us to continue improving and serving our clients with excellence.”

The A-(IM) affirmation from Agusto & Co. reinforces EAAML’s position as an investment management firm focused on trust, discipline, and creating sustainable value for investors.

For enquiries and more information:

[email protected]

www.emergingafricagroup.com

+234 8133 540 432

Follow us across our social media platforms:

@emergingafricagroup

(Instagram | LinkedIn | X | Facebook icons)