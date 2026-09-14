TrustBanc Capital reports overwhelming interest across Africa in Dangote Refinery IPO

TrustBanc Capital Management Limited has reported overwhelming expressions of interest from people across Africa in the Dangote Refinery Initial Public Offering (IPO), following its investor sensitisation and awareness sessions.According to the Managing Director, TrustBanc Capital Management, Ayinde Akinsola, FCS, the response reflects growing interest in owning a stake in Africa’s industrial development and the importance […]

TrustBanc Capital Management Limited has reported overwhelming expressions of interest from people across Africa in the Dangote Refinery Initial Public Offering (IPO), following its investor sensitisation and awareness sessions.

According to the Managing Director, TrustBanc Capital Management, Ayinde Akinsola, FCS, the response reflects growing interest in owning a stake in Africa’s industrial development and the importance of investor education in turning that interest into informed participation.

“The responses have been overwhelming. We have received interest from people across Africa following our awareness sessions. It reflects both the appeal of participating in this industrial story and the confidence people place in TrustBanc to help them understand the opportunity and navigate the subscription process,” he stated.

Akinsola commended the IPO’s ambition to attract up to 10 million shareholders, describing it as a significant opportunity to broaden capital market participation and deepen ownership of African businesses.

He noted that the offer could introduce a new generation to share ownership, creating a foundation for greater financial inclusion and a stronger investment culture across the continent.

Achieving lasting participation, he added, would require clear information, accessible subscription channels and continued support for investors.

“People need to understand what they are buying, how share ownership works and the opportunities and risks involved. Our responsibility is to make those conversations simple and practical, so that investors can make informed decisions and remain engaged beyond this offer.”

Akinsola also commended Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for supporting the distribution of the offer through their digital infrastructure, which enables stockbrokers to provide subscription channels under their own brands. Through the infrastructure, TrustBanc Capital has introduced a subscription platform that makes participation easier for investors applying for themselves and parents or guardians investing for their children.

“NGX has provided an important foundation for widening access to the offer. At TrustBanc Capital, we have combined this technology with personalised support to make the journey from interest to subscription straightforward. Our team is available to explain the requirements, guide investors through their applications and support them throughout the process,” he added.

Interested investors can visit offers.trustbanccapital.com to access subscription information and apply through TrustBanc Capital, in a 3-step process that takes less than 5 minutes.

About TrustBanc Capital Management Limited

TrustBanc Capital Management Limited is a member of Nigerian Exchange Limited and is registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria, as a broker-dealer. The company is a member of TrustBanc Financial Group.

TrustBanc Financial Group is a fully integrated financial services group comprising four licensed subsidiaries: TrustBanc Capital Management Limited, TrustBanc Asset Management Limited, Mango Microfinance Bank Limited and WeFinance Solutions Limited. Together, they provide fund and wealth management, investment advisory, non-interest finance and investment, corporate finance, securities trading, microfinance, savings and lending services.

The Group holds a long-term rating of A+ with a Stable Outlook and a short-term issuer rating of A1 from DataPro. Earlier in the year, GCR Ratings and Agusto & Co. both upgraded its long-term issuer rating from BBB to BBB+ and its short-term rating from A3 to A2, with Stable Outlooks. These upgrades reflect the Group’s strengthening financial position, sound liquidity profile, robust risk management framework and expanding market presence.